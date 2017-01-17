Calgary Flames Daily: Game Day, Sam Bennett’s Scoring Drought

Good morning Calgary Flames fans. It’s game day in Calgary, so let’s see what’s happening in the world of Flames in the last 24 hours.

The Calgary Flames kick off their first game of the week at the Saddledome to face the Florida Panthers. The Panthers right now are in a bit of a similar situation as the Flames. The Flames right now are 23-20-3 and the Panthers are 20-17-8.

They’re saying that this could very well be the last time 44-year old Jaromir Jagr plays at the Saddledome. But let’s be real, they say this every year.

A player to keep an eye out for tonight on the Flames is Dougie Hamilton who is currently on a three-game point streak with four points in that stretch. There’s another player on the Flames to keep an eye out for, but not because of any point streaks.

Sam Bennett right now is on a nine-game pointless drought and an 18-game goal drought. Seems a little similar to what we saw last season from the kid too, hey?

However.

What happened the last time the Panthers were in town? I’m sure you all remember.

Sam Bennett recorded his first hat-trick against the Panthers on January 13th, 2016. And it happened in the first period. He ended up getting four goals in total that night and led the Flames to a 6-0 win.

Of course, not every game will be the same, but maybe facing the Panthers is what he needs to get out of this scoring drought.

That’s all for now in this edition of Flames Daily. Everyone cross your fingers that Sam Bennett gets four goals again tonight.

