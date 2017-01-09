Calgary Flames Daily: Game Day, Brouwer Not Used To Injuries

Good morning Calgary Flames fans! It’s extremely cold in Calgary today and my face almost froze off this morning. Let’s take a look at what’s been happening in the last 24 hours.

Man is it ever cold in Calgary today. It was -32 C this morning with the windchill and I thought my face was going to freeze off. Moving on. The Calgary Flames face the Winnipeg Jets tonight. This will be the second meeting between the two teams this season. The Flames won the last one by a score of 6-2.

Just for fun, let’s look at the weather in Winnipeg right now.

It’s -23 C with the windchill. Weak. Moving on.

In the last meeting between these two, the Flames increased their win streak to six-games with the win against the Jets. This was and has continued to be their longest win-streak so far this season. They also became a perfect 5-0-0 in the month of December after this win.

The Jets, not so much. With that loss to Calgary, they were now 2-3-1 to start their month off.

In that game, the Flames went 2/4 on the PP and the Jets went 1/4 on the PP. The Flames are currently doing better than the Jets on the PP thanks to their incredible power play over the last month. If the Flames win tonight, they’ll be one point out of the third Pacific spot. They’re currently holding the first wild card spot.

Now, someone who was in the lineup then was Troy Brouwer, who got injured on December 23rd.

Via Calgary Herald:

“This is the first injury I’ve had during the season. I’ve had a couple surgeries in the off-season, but this is the first time that I’ve actually missed games as a result of an injury,” Brouwer said. “I’ve played on a lot of teams where you lose a lot of man-games, and it’s always difficult. But I’ve never been the one that is on the outside wanting to come back in. So for me, it’s tough to have the patience to actually go through the protocol and all the steps of making sure you’re getting yourself back and ready to play and not coming back too early.”

The Jets will also be without Patrik Laine since he suffered a concussion in his last game. And boy, did that ever look painful.

Some links surrounding the Flames to get you through this cold Calgary morning

Game Day: Calgary Flames at Winnipeg Jets (Calgary Herald).

Calgary Flames: Matthew Tkachuk deserves to be a Calder Trophy finalist (isportsweb).

Injury absence is uncharted territory for Calgary Flames winger Troy Brouwer (Calgary Herald).

Flames prospect Dillon Dube planning on golden moment at next world juniors (Calgary Herald).

Some other links surrounding hockey and the NHL

Neck guard saves young hockey player from P.E.I. (CBC News).

Women’s hockey pushes forward but a familiar question remains: What happens next? (The Globe and Mail).

Cassie Campbell-Pascal shares the ice with 300 young female hockey players at Calgary event (Calgary Herald).

5 things we learned in the NHL last week: Whatever you do, don’t look down (CBC Sports).

That’s all for today in Flames Daily. Let’s hope the Calgary Flames can come out with a win and get close to taking over that third Pacific division spot.

This article originally appeared on