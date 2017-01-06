Calgary Flames Daily: Game Day, 3M Line A Big Factor In Success

Good afternoon Calgary Flames fans on this (again) cold and chilly Calgary Day. Let’s take a look at what’s been happening in Flames world in the last 24 hours.

Good afternoon Calgary Flames fans! It’s game day tonight against the Vancouver Canucks. The Canucks, like the Flames, have also been struggling this season. However as of late, they’ve picked up the pace and they’re now just one point out of a playoff spot.

They’ve won their last five games since the Christmas break. Actually, their last loss came against Calgary on December 23rd. These two teams will play two games in as many night. One tonight and one tomorrow night.

Now, what is a big factor in the Flames success this season? Well, we already know that Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan are good players. This season, they’re not contributing as much as the Flames would have liked and expected them to. But they’ve been doing much better over the last month.

So who can we thank for the success?

Let’s turn to the 3M line. The line that consists of Michael Frolik, Mikael Backlund, and Matthew Tkachuk. Ever since Tkachuk was placed on this line in early November, they have been Calgary’s best and most consistent line.

Right now, Backlund is on a five-game goal streak where he has at least one goal in every game. He has six goals and three assists in that five-game stretch. We also have Frolik and Backlund to thank for the Flames excellent penalty killing as of late.

There is also rookie Matthew Tkachuk to look out for tonight, who’s on a seven-game point streak with eight points in that stretch. This line has also been contributing on the powerplay lately and are a big factor for their recent success on the PP.

That’s all for now in this edition of Flames Daily. And don’t worry, just because I didn’t talk about World Juniors doesn’t mean I’m not still crying about it. At least the Flames have some great prospects to look out for in the future.

