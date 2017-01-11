Calgary Flames Daily: Facing the Sharks, Mid-Season Report Card

Good afternoon Calgary Flames fans. Let’s take a look at what’s been happening in the world of Flames in the last 24 hours on this cold Calgary day.

First, it’s game day again. The Flames will take on the San Jose Sharks later on today in Calgary. Hopefully the cold will phase the sharks a little bit. Right now in 2017, the Flames are 2-2-0. However at home, they’re 2-0-0. I know there aren’t a lot of games to go on, but there’s some hope there.

Chad Johnson will be the starter in net again tonight after a decent game against the Winnipeg Jets where the Flames were blanked 2-0. No fault of Johnson though for the two goals. They were both turnovers by Flames defencemen that led to goals.

Lance Bouma and Garnet Hathaway will also be in the lineup tonight. The Flames are 14-5-0 when Hathaway is in the lineup. Also, Matthew Tkachuk got his first and only multi-goal game of his NHL career so far in the first meeting between the Flames and the Sharks.

Now on to other things. Sportsnet released a mid-season report card for the players on the Flames. The two highest scores among forwards and defencemen were Mikael Backlund and Matthew Tkachuk (no surprise there). Backlund was given an A+ score because, and they simply put it as, he’s done it all.

Tkatchuk was given an A- and they said that the only thing he hasn’t been able to do is keep his mouth guard in his mouth which is very true.

That’s all in this edition of Flames Daily. Again like I said, let’s hope the Sharks are phased by the cold in Calgary.

