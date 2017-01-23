Calgary Flames Daily: Facing the Leafs, Matthew Tkachuk Proving Himself

Good morning Calgary Flames fans! It’s a chilly day again in Calgary. Let’s see what’s been circulating for Flames news over the last 24 hours.

It’s game day and the Calgary Flames will be in Toronto to rake up some leaves (Leafs). Sorry, I saw the Flames use this pun earlier today and I gave it a shot. Didn’t quite work. But the Flames will be facing off against the Toronto Maple Leafs for the second time this season.

In the Flames projected lineup posted earlier today, it looks like the coaching staff will decide to start with Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan on the same line (finally). In the last few games, they weren’t in the same lineup to start the game, but throughout the periods as the Flames struggled more and more, they saw more of each other.

Sam Bennett will start on the second line alongside Troy Brouwer and Kris Versteeg. Versteeg this season has been somewhat of a play-maker, so let’s hope this line can spark something up and help Bennett find his game again. He is on a ten-game pointless drought right now and it’s really starting to take a toll on him.

And what’s happening with the Flames rookie, Matthew Tkachuk? Well, he’s definitely proving himself, that’s for sure. Being part of the 3M line, the Flames best and most consistent line this season since they’ve been on the same line on October 25th, is definitely also a factor for his play. However, he hasn’t quite been in Calder talks, since there are bigger names out there for that, like Auston Matthews and Patrik Laine. But he’s definitely making a case for himself.

“He’s bold, but he’s not cocky,” Flames’ coach Glen Gulutzan said. “If you spend any time around the kid, you realize he’s very humble. But he’s a competitor and confident in his game.”

Thanks for reading this edition of Flames Daily. Let’s hope the Flames can get another shutout against the Leafs tonight. They could really use that boost.

