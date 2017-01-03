Calgary Flames Daily: Elliott Looking Calm, Flashback For Johnson

Good afternoon Calgary Flames fans! Let’s take a look at what’s been happening in the world of hockey in the last 24 hours.

First of all, we have calm and collected Brian Elliott. When the Flames acquired Elliott in a draft day trade, everyone was excited. But when the season started and he wasn’t all he was hyped up to be, people were left slightly disappointed in his play.

However lately, he’s picked up his game a little bit and he’s looking much more calm in the crease. He has won his last four starts, including a 27-save performance against the Arizona Coyotes to lead the Flames with a win to end 2016.

Via Calgary Herald: “I think swagger comes with confidence, and goaltending is all about confidence,” said Flames netminding coach Jordan Sigalet. “When you start getting a few wins, you start to believe again. Not just in the games, but in practice, too.

Now, let’s look at what’s going on with the other goaltender, Chad Johnson.

Well much like me, Chad Johnson grew up a Calgary Flames fan. And now with the Colorado Avalanche coming into town tomorrow night, he’ll have some flashbacks. Mainly because he grew up a Jarome Iginla fan (also like me).

When Johnson was 14, he had the chance for a meet and greet with Jarome Iginla.

Via Calgary Herald: “I remember how excited they were to get that opportunity,” recalls Johnson’s mother Karen. “Just the look on their faces – it was the ultimate, just being able to be beside an NHL player.”

Well, that’s all for now! I hope you all stay warm on this cold Calgary day.

