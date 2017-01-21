Calgary Flames Daily: Battle of Alberta, Sam Bennett Being a Healthy Scratch

Good morning Calgary Flames fans. It’s a pretty chilly day here in Calgary for the fourth edition of the Battle of Alberta this season. Let’s also see how Sam Bennett felt about being a healthy scratch.

It’s a new day in Calgary which of course means we have completely different weather than yesterday (it’s very cold today). The Calgary Flames will face the Edmonton Oilers tonight for their fourth Battle of Alberta this season. And the second on Hockey Night in Canada, so you know this will be a fun one.

The Oilers have won all three of the first meetings so far, one being in shootout. However, this is the first time that the Oilers have won three straight against the Flames since 1999.

The Flames will be looking to bounce back and get right back into this game. They definitely need this win if they still want a shot at the playoffs.

Now we also have Sam Bennett, who was a healthy scratch in Thursday’s game. Bennett’s not having the season he would hope for, with going on a ten-game pointless drought that led to him being a healthy scratch. He has just nine goals, nine assists, and a -9 rating in 47 games this season. I guess he just really likes the number nine.

Via Calgary Herald:

“It was frustrating (to get the news),” Bennett said. “No one wants to be out of the lineup. It was tough to take. Watching (Thursday’s game) wasn’t fun. Everything about (Thursday) wasn’t fun. I don’t want to be in that position again. I want to do everything I can to stay in the lineup.”

Head coach Glen Gulutzan says that this is no where near the ‘end of the world’ for the youngster. This happens to many young players in the NHL and it’s good to help players see it from a different perspective.

With a new battlefield in Edmonton and some new faces on both sides, will this non-existent Battle of Alberta come back to life? Maybe with a new arena, it started somewhat of a new era. And with both of these teams fighting for a playoff spot right now, the Battle of Alberta hasn’t been this intense for over a decade.

What would you do if you were watching the Battle of Alberta and a huge fly came on your screen? Laugh? Get scared? Write an entire article dedicated to it?

That’s all for now in this edition of Flames Daily. Let’s hope the Calgary Flames can finally win their first Battle of Alberta this season.

