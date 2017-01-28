Calgary Flames Daily: All-Star Weekend, Jarome Iginla a Major Snub

Good morning Calgary Flames fans. It’s the All-Star weekend, which means the NHL unveiled their top 100 greatest players of all time yesterday. There’s one player who isn’t on that list that Flames fans are very upset about.

It’s a new day, the sun is shining, the birds are singing, and the All-Star skills competition is today. This was always my favorite part of the All-Star weekend. Not the actual game itself, but during the skills competition, everyone just has so much fun together. And of course, we can’t forget this infamous moment with the smallest guy on the Calgary Flames:

Johnny Gaudreau will be participating in the challenge relay part of the competition.

Via Calgaryflames.com:

The relay will see seven players take part in five challenges: one-timers, passing, puck control, stickhandling and goalie goals. Taking part for the Central will be Duncan Keith Ryan Suter, Vladimir Tarasenko, MacKinnon, Jonathan Toews, Tyler Seguin, Patrick Kane and Devan Dubnyk. They’ll go against a Pacific team consisting of Joe Pavelski, Ryan Kesler, Jeff Carter, Bo Horvat, Drew Doughty, Cam Fowler, Johnny Gaudreau, and Mike Smith.

Now with the fun part out of the way, we need to talk about why I’m upset today. The NHL unveiled the top 100 players of all time last night, and Calgary Flames fan favorite, Jarome Iginla, didn’t make the cut.

I went on a bit of a rant yesterday when hearing the news. That can be found here. I talked about all of Iginla’s accomplishments in his career and showed why he deserved to be on that list.

Even everyone on Twitter was upset about this snub.

That’s all in this edition of Flames Daily. Let’s hope Johnny Gaudreau completely outshines everyone and wins MVP.

