Calgary Flames Daily: 25 Years After 10-Player Trade, Parsons Shines

Well, today marks the 25 anniversary of the biggest trade in NHL history to that point between the Calgary Flames and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

On January 2nd, 1992, the Flames traded Doug Gilmour, Ric Nattress, Kent Manderville, Jamie Macoun and Rick Wamsley to the Toronto Maple Leafs. And Toronto sent Gary Leeman, Craig Berube, Alexander Godynyuk, Michel Petit and Jeff Reese the other way. That year, Calgary missed playoffs for the first time in franchise history.

Via Sportsnet:

Gilmour: “I got a phone call from (Flames GM and coach) Doug Risebrough saying, ‘You’ve been traded to Toronto. They’ll be calling you soon.’ I got a call from Rick Wamsley. He goes, ‘Did you get traded to Toronto?’

‘Yeah.’

‘So did I’

‘Anybody else?’

We hadn’t heard the full deal yet. Then it came out: five for five.’”

For more of the full interview with Gilmour and Leeman, visit Sportsnet with the link below.

Now, what’s going on with Calgary Flames prospect, Tyler Parsons? He’s a goaltender for the London Knights of the OHL and he got the chance to play for Team USA at the World Juniors. They’re the only team who have a perfect record (as much as that pains me to say). In the two games Parsons has played and won, he had a 1.50 GAA and 0.923 sv%. The future looks hopeful with this kid.

That’s all for now! I hope 2017 brings you all joy and happiness. And also for the Calgary Flames to make playoffs.

