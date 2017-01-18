Calgary Flames Comeback In Dominating Second Period Over Panthers

The Calgary Flames were down 2-1 heading into second period, but managed to comeback. They scored three in the second period and won over the Florida Panthers by a score of 5-2.

The Calgary Flames were scored on first and ended up being down 2-1 by the Florida Panthers after the opening 20 minutes. However, the Flames came back in a completely dominating second period which was all Flames and scored three to bring them 4-2 heading into third period. The Flames ended up winning this game by a score of 7-2. Err, I mean, 5-2 (I’ll get to that later).

I mean, technically they scored four in that frame, but one goal after a coach’s challenge was no goal. Because of an offside which I don’t agree with, but let’s be real. When do I ever agree with anything that goes against the Flames. Then in the third period, they had ANOTHER coach’s challenge for offside which was literally a millimeter offside and it was a no goal.

When I say the second period was dominating, I mean it was completely dominating. The Panthers didn’t even get a shot on goal until eight minutes into the period. The shots in the second period? 14-6 in favor of the Calgary Flames.

The Flames also ruined the Panthers away-win streak. They haven’t lost a game on the road since December 15th.

In the Flames last 26 games, they’ve allowed two goals or less in 18 of them. Good job guys, keep it up (please, for my sanity).

Let’s see who/what dominated

Mikael Backlund scored two goals in the second period within 13 seconds of each other. He also had an assist tonight. We also have Vincent Trocheck for the Panthers who also scored twice in this game. He is now on a five-game point streak with nine points in that stretch.

You could say that was … Backs to Backs goals for #11! #FLAvsCGY — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) January 18, 2017

Sean Monahan did end up scoring the empty netter (don’t worry Flames fans, that one counted) which now puts him at a three-game goal streak. He went goalless in 11 games before that.

The Flames special teams were successful as well tonight. They went 2/4 on the PP. Against one of the best PK teams in the league, too. They also killed off all four penalties that they took and almost got a short-handed goal.

The 3M line in general has been dominating. In the second period, they had seven points. On the line, Backlund had three points tonight and Michael Frolik and Matthew Tkachuk each had two points.

Where do we draw the line with coach’s challenges?

Man, I’m not ready to talk about these no-goals. First, Freddie Hamilton gets the goal taken away after it was determined that it was off-side by a coach’s challenge. However, the foot was in the air, but still over the blue line. This was leaving Rick Ball and Kelly Hrudey, Calgary Flames commentators, wondering why that was off-side. They both believed it was onside and were wondering where to draw the line.

After the first goal, fans weren’t too upset. The Flames were still up by 4-0 and disallowed goals happen all the time. Moving on.

But then we have the second goal by Lance Bouma where again, an off-side call after a coach’s challenge. I mean, this was barely even a millimeter offside. Poor Bouma, he’s had three points reversed after video review (two goals, one assist). I feel bad for the guy. And again, this left Hrudey and Ball asking where we draw the line. Let me tell you, during the review for this goal, Rick Ball was very annoyed and frustrated.

One quote, which I loved, was, “If you need to get out your electron microscope to see if it was offside or not, I’m thinking maybe the goal should stay.” Thank you Rick.

But this begs another question.

Is there some sort of bias against the Flames? Do you think that if this were to happen to another team, they would get out, and I’m quoting Rick Ball here, their “electron microscopes” to determine if it went offside at all?

Nobody can really quite say for sure. All I know is if Flames didn’t win this game, fans would be absolutely livid.

