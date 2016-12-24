Calgary Flames Christmas Wish List: What They Asked For From Santa

Christmas is tomorrow! What did the players on the Calgary Flames ask from Santa for Christmas this year? We’ve got it here!

We managed to get our hands on the Calgary Flames’ Christmas wish list this year. Shh don’t tell Santa! We don’t the team on the naughty list for next year.

So what did each player ask for from Santa this year? Keep reading to find out the scoop.

Brian Elliott: Hi Santa, I know I haven’t been what everybody’s been wanting from me. But I did win my last two games! Maybe in the new year, I could go back to the old me? And me and my buddy Chad could split the goaltending role? Thanks!

Jyrki Jokipakka: Hey Santa. First, I’d like to be able to play more. I’m a healthy scratch sometimes and it really puts a downer on my mood. Secondly, I wish more people could spell and pronounce my name. I’m tired of telling the barista at Starbucks that my name is Kevin.

Mark Giordano: I have a simple request, Santa. Some hair, please and thank you. I also scored two goals against the Vancouver Canucks on the December 23rd. If that could happen every game, that’d be great. Thanks again.

Dennis Wideman: Hey Santa, I know last season with me cross-checking a ref was bad. I swear it was an accident! I would never lie to you. Can you please get the refs to stop targeting me? That would be fantastic. Also would it be ok if the team doesn’t get a penalty for breathing around Connor McDavid? That would also be superb.

TJ Brodie: Hi Santa, I know all the guys are probably asking you for hockey related things. But sometimes, there’s more to life than just hockey. Recently, my fiancée was diagnosed with MS and I think it would be great if you can make sure she’s healthy in the new year. That’s all I want for Christmas this year.

Kris Versteeg: Hi Santa. I know I have some bad karma because I went with the Calgary Flames instead of the Edmonton Oilers. And that’s why I keep getting injured. But please, no more injuries. Thank you. Maybe also for the Oilers not to make playoffs, that’d be awkward.

Mikael Backlund: Hey Santa, I would like some more Swedish meatballs. That is all, thank you.

Johnny Gaudreau: All the guys keep saying you’re not real Santa, but I know you’re real. I don’t know why they keep saying that. What I wanted to ask you is for other teams to stop trying to hurt me. I have a fragile body, I mean, I am only 160 lbs (if anybody asks tell them I’m 180lbs). I would also like if the refs could call some more penalties that keep happening to me. It’s not fair, I’m only a kid. Thanks Santa! I hope Rudolph is doing alright.

Lance Bouma: Santa maybe for the 2017-2018 season, I could not get injured. I keep getting injured and having to miss some games. Also I was a healthy scratch twice in three games, maybe you can help me get some more points and some more fights and I can stay in the lineup? Also please let me know if I’m going to Vegas during expansion. I’m getting anxious.

Matt Stajan: Did Gio ask you for some hair? He definitely stole my wish.

Matthew Tkachuk: Santa I love fighting. I know you may be against fighting, but how about some more good fights in the new year, hey? Also maybe you can help me stop getting so many offensive zone penalties and have my team get mad at me. One more thing, and I don’t know if this will happen, but maybe you can make me a nominee in the race for the Calder trophy? Thanks.

Sean Monahan: Hey Santa, I’ve been doing pretty well lately so maybe in the new year we can keep those points up. Secondly, I would like to ask that my good friend Johnny Gaudreau not to get injured again. I missed him. Also, can you get me a four-slot toaster? Actually, I have one more request. Can people stop comparing me to Boring Monahan? I’m not boring.

Freddie Hamilton: Hey Santa, why couldn’t I be tall like my brother? Please add a few inches to my height, thank you.

Dougie Hamilton: Firstly Santa, I’d like to thank you for making me taller than my brother. Second, something I would really like in the new year is to have more points with my brother. Playing with him is a lot of fun. Second of all, can people stop booing me when I go to Boston? I only left so I can play in Calgary with Freddie! It’s been over a year, when will the booing stop?

Tyler Wotherspoon: Hey Santa, maybe I can play a few more games in the new year than I played so far this season. Also, could you get me some stuff for my dogs?

(I know Wotherspoon’s number comes between Dougie’s and Freddie’s, but I couldn’t split up the brothers. It’s Christmas).

Deryk Engelland: Hey Santa I know you’re a busy man this time of year. But I was wondering if it would be alright for Rick Ball to stop mentioning how I was 27 when I played in my first NHL game. The fans get it, Rick. They know. It’s enough. Also would it be alright if he could stop mentioning how I played in my 400th NHL game? It’s been weeks. Thanks Santa.

Chad Johnson: Hi Santa, first I’d like to thank you for bringing me to Calgary. It’s not all the time that people get to play for the team they grew up cheering for. Secondly, I know I’ve been doing really well lately, but the last few games, I’ve sort of let my team down. Maybe in the new year, we can bring back the way I played in November? Maybe a few more shutouts too. Then I could be the true hometown hero.

Troy Brouwer: Hey Santa, so I know some people are saying the Calgary Flames made a mistake when they first signed me, since I’m not exactly putting up a bunch of points. Can you help me rack up more points please? I really like playing with Monahan and I’d like to continue playing with him.

Alex Chiasson: Hi Santa, I know this is a small request. But people keep pronouncing my name differently. Sometimes it’s like chase-on, so I decided to just stick with that. Maybe in the new year people can spell French last names a little better.

Brett Kulak: Hey Santa, I’ve been sent down recently. Can I get called back up please? I love playing in the NHL.

Garnet Hathaway: Hi Santa, I’m sure you know this because you know everything, but the Calgary Flames are 13-3-0 whenever I play. Maybe this calls for more TOI in the new year and maybe some more games for me too, thank you.

Michael Frolik: I’m having a lot of fun playing with my friend Mikael Backlund so far this season, Santa. So maybe we can get some more points together. Also, I know it’s been a while since I’ve gotten a goal. Could you also help me out and get me more goals in the new year? And maybe some more short-handed goals. Thanks a lot.

Micheal Ferland: Hey Santa, can the Vancouver Canucks and also Kevin Bieksa stop calling me Ferklund? Maybe it’s time they learn my name.

Sam Bennett: Hey Santa how are you? I was wondering if you can get every analyst and commentator to stop referring to me as (age) Sam Bennett. First it was 18-year old Sam Bennett. Then it was 19-year old Sam Bennett. And now finally it’s 20-year old Sam Bennett. Please Santa, it’s enough. Also can people on Twitter stop making fun of me for balding? I’m self-conscious about it.

Dave Cameron: Hey Santa, I know the team has been doing better with the powerplay lately, and yet, people are still getting mad at me. And seeing how I’m the powerplay coach, can you get people to stop getting mad at me? I’m doing the best that I can. We’re doing well on the PP now, aren’t we? Why can’t people on the internet stop being mean to me?

Glen Gulutzan: I have a simple request, Santa. Please let my team make the playoffs because I might get fired if they don’t. Thank you. Also can you get people on Twitter stop saying I look like Macklemore? I was born first.

Brian Burke: Alright Santa, I’m not going to ask you. I’m demanding that first of all, nobody starts a rumor about one of my players again. Got it? Good. Furthermore, if the Oilers don’t make playoffs and they for whatever God awful reason get a first pick again, I will personally come down to the North Pole and knock out your two front teeth. Glad we got that cleared up.

Merry Christmas everybody!

