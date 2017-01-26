Calgary Flames At Ottawa Senators Game Preview

Tommy Wingles will make is Ottawa Senators debut Thursday Night against the Calgary Flames. Calgary Flames Ottawa Senators

7:30PM Canadian Tire Centre

TV: RDS2 TSN5

Radio: TSN 1200 Ottawa

Ottawa Senators (26-15-5, 2rd in Atlantic Division 11th in the NHL)

Calgary Flames (24-24-3, 5th Pacific Division, 18th in the NHL)

Leading Scorers: Erik Karlsson (46 GP – 7G – 32A – 39PTS) Mark Stone (45P -16 G -19 A – 35 PTS) Mike Hoffman (41GP – 17G -17A 34PTS )

Injuries: Andrew Hammond,

Clarke MacArthur

The Senators are finishing off a four game home stand before the NHL All-Star break in which they have gone 2-0-1. The Senators are currently 2 points ahead of the Toronto Maple Leafs for second in the division.

The Calgary Flames have struggled recently dropping 4 straight games by a combined score of 20-7. Flames Head Coach Glen Gulutzan called the Flames Tuesday nights performance against the Canadiens’ pathetic hoping to the spark his team.

Tommy Wingles will make his Ottawa Senators debut tonight. He is expected to play RW on the Senators fourth line.

Mike Condon will appear in his 24th straight game ,15th straight start. Condon is one appearance away from tying Damian Rhodes Sens record of 25 straight appearances.

Projected Lineup Senators

Zack Smith – Derick Brassard – Mark Stone

Ryan Dzingel– Kyle Turris– Bobby Ryan

Mike Hoffman– J.G. Pageau – Tom Pyatt

Chris Kelly- Curtis Lazar – Tommy Wingels



Marc Methot – Erik Karlsson

Dion Phaneuf – Cody Ceci

Fredrik Claesson– Chris Wideman

Mike Condon

This article originally appeared on