Calgary Flames: All-Star Rosters Announced, Gaudreau Makes It

The NHL just announced their final rosters for the 2017 All-Star Games to take place later this month. Of course, all Calgary Flames players who would make it will be on the Pacific Division roster. But this year, just one player made it. Johnny Gaudreau.

Gaudreau is currently tied on the Flames in points, tied in second for goals, and has the most points-per-game.

In the last few weeks, many people felt that Mikael Backlund should be included in the conversations about the ASG with how well he’s been playing as of late. But of course, he didn’t make it. This will be Gaudreau’s third All-Star. And this is also only his third season in the NHL. Talk about accomplishments.

"It's always exciting to hear that you're going to participate in the All-Star Game." Johnny Gaudreau on his #NHLAllStar nod!

After the NHL announced the new All-Star format starting last year with the 3-on-3 format, everyone’s always excited to see Gaudreau participate.

Last year, Flames defenceman and captain Mark Giordano made the team as well. This year, not Flames defencemen made it (obviously), but there isn’t much debate there that they SHOULD have made it over other players who have. Most of the Flames defencemen haven’t exactly been performing as well as they should have or are expected to. It has been a bit of a disappointment this year.

I mean, I’m a little salty that the best player in the NHL, Deryk Engelland, didn’t make the cut. But hey, we can’t get everything we want. But the NHL is rigged.

Jokes.

But also, how could they let Gaudreau go alone? He’s a child, what if he tries to light his stick on fire again? Who’s going to be his dad and watch over him?

Hopefully this weekend will give the players some rest to continue push for playoff spot. We already know Gaudreau doesn’t need that rest since he’s a hyper child.

