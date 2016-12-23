Calgary Flames: 15 Last Minute Affordable Christmas Gift Ideas

It’s three days until Christmas and you just realized you forgot to get your brother a gift. He’s a huge Calgary Flames fan. Don’t worry, we got you covered.

Let’s face it. Every year, you say you’re going to get your Christmas shopping done two months in advance. And every year, the time passes by and it’s now Christmas eve and you realize you still have five people to get gifts for. Suddenly, you’re scrambling around the mall on one of the busiest days of the year and you hate yourself for doing this. Again. But luckily, your family and friends are all Calgary Flames fans! Right? (Right.)

Let’s be real here, there are two types of people in the world: People who are always scrambling at the last minute to get all their Christmas shopping done and liars.

So here, we whipped out some great last minute gift ideas and most of them are quite affordable! I don’t have an item on here that’s over $40. Because I know I around holidays I’m pretty short on money, along with many other people in the world. And let’s face it, the less money we have to spend, the better. Especially when it’s three days before Christmas.

And don’t worry, these aren’t going to be your everyday mundane Flames gift idea. We got 15 ideas here and there isn’t a jersey on here so hopefully, we give you some ideas you maybe haven’t thought of before!

1. Blanket + Pillow Set

My sister actually got me this for my birthday this year and I love it. The blanket and pillow are both really soft and useful.

I use the pillow when I sleep because it’s actually very comfy. And I like to use the blanket whenever I watch TV which really means I’m watching a Calgary Flames game. Well, I try to use the blanket. But usually someone in my family steals it for themselves. Usually, that someone is my dog who likes to sleep on it. But how can you wake up a sleeping pup? It’s illegal.

My sister found this at our local Walmart and I believe it was around the $30 price range. I can’t seem to find it on the online Walmart store, but I just saw it with my own two eyes three days ago at Walmart, so I know it’s there. You might be able to find something similar at Canadian Tire.

I think most Walmart’s in Canada have all the Canadian teams for this set. So don’t worry out of city Flames fans! Walmart and Flame for Thought’s got you covered!

Estimated time: Depending on where your local Walmart is, around 30-45 minutes to drive there and back and to wrap it.

Estimated price: $30-$40.

2. Utility/Shaving bag

A great gift to give to either a brother, or your dad, or a significant other, or maybe a cousin is a shaving utility bag. Gifts are always better when they’re actually useful. This is great for traveling or even just to keep everything in at home. Because everyone likes an organized bathroom. Except my dad. Hey maybe I should get him one of these…

I actually already got him something that’s later down this list!

Walmart also has some of these that have a Calgary Flames design and they’re pretty affordable too! Maybe Canadian Tire has some too, but just in case, you can find them here or at your local Walmart.

Estimated time: 30-45 minutes

Estimated price: $29.98

3. Travel mug + regular mug

I don’t know about you, but I usually always have a travel mug with. Except when it’s like -30 degrees Celsius with the windchill like how it was the last few weeks in Calgary. Too cold to carry a travel mug. Otherwise, there’s always one in my hands.

So why not get a travel mug with your favorite team’s logo on it? Many places have travel mugs with a Calgary Flames design on it. If you didn’t want to just stick with a travel mug, you can pair it with just a regular mug that also has some sort of Flames design on it too. Something else you can also do is get a travel mug along with that person’s favorite kind of coffee beans, or favorite tea.

And honestly, I’ve seen some Flames travel mugs at my local Dollarama for like $3. I’m not sure about mugs, but they definitely have these at Walmart, Canadian Tire, Bestbuy, even Staples, Amazon, the NHL shop, basically anywhere. Of course, you probably won’t be able to order anything and have it arrive on time, so one of those first four will have to do for now. In case you don’t want to go to Dollarama to try to find this (honestly, I would, you might be able to save around $10), but you can find a travel mug here from Walmart and like I said, you can probably find just a regular mug from the dollar store. I also know that Jersey City has some as well, and even FanAttic stores! But if not, Canadian Tire also just has a two pack mug here.

Estimated time: Depending on the different places you’ll go to, it could take over an hour.

Estimated price: $20.00-$30.00.

What you can also do is Staples has this travel mug here that is filled with chocolate, and who doesn’t love some tasty treats? They also have six different mugs here that are also filled with chocolate. It is $70 BUT you can give these to multiple different people! Killing two birds with one stone. Or in this case, six birds with one trip. And by birds I mean people. As in to give gifts to. Moving on.

4. Wooden letter with pictures

Alright this might not make sense just by reading that title, but hear me out. So it’s a wooden letter that you can find at anywhere (I’ll get to where in a minute). But you can basically print out some pictures of either their favorite players or if you guys have been to multiple games together, pictures from those memories. And make it sort of like a collage. You can keep the color in there, but making it black and white would look cool too. I personally love hand-made gifts, it shows how much time you put into it, and they’re usually pretty cheap! I love making hand-made gifts and I love receiving them, so this is a great gift no matter what.

There are plenty of Youtube instructions on how to do this, here’s one here.

You can get the first letter of their name, or if you have a lot of pictures, you can do their initials. I actually just did one for my cousin last night! She’s not a hockey fan because she cares about her heart (the Flames will give me a heart attack one day, I swear on my life), so I just did it from pictures of us two together. Thankfully she’s not a hockey fan because if so, she may have read this and then my present will be ruined.

You can find wooden letters at Walmart, I couldn’t find a size I liked there so I got mine at Michael’s. Generally, Michael’s is pretty expensive, however they had such a large range and none were over $10! You’ll also need modge podge which you can also get from Michael’s.

Estimated time: 1-2 hours

Estimated price: $10-$25.

5. Flames toaster

This one is honestly one of my favorite ideas in this list. My friend has one and I was asking her for gift ideas for Calgary Flames fans and she brought this up and I got super excited. She has one for herself and loves it.

Basically, it’s a toaster that imprints a Flames logo on the toast (we know how much Sean Monahan would love this, right?)

They have some of these at Walmart here, which Walmart is the cheapest ($19.99). But they also have it at Bestbuy here or at Staples here (Staples is the most expensive so maybe choose one of the other two if you can).

Estimated time: 30-45 minutes

Estimated price: Depending on where you choose to get it from, $19.99-$44.99.

6. Flames headphones/earphones

Again with the useful gifts. Man, I am on a roll. Who doesn’t need a pair of headphones or earphones? Walmart and Bestbuy have really cheap earphones that have a Calgary Flames logo on the outside. You can get one from Walmart here or one from Bestbuy here.

If the person you’re giving these to prefers headphones instead of earphones, we’ve got you covered as well! You can get it from Walmart here or from Bestbuy here.

Since the earphones are pretty cheap (only $7.98) you can either do that as sort of like a stocking stuffer. Or you can get them the earphones and maybe get them an album of their favorite artist. Or, since people don’t really buy CD’s anymore, you can always get them a $25 iTunes gift card. These are very versatile which is great!

Estimated time: Depending on what you do, it could take up to an hour.

Estimated price: Again depending, but anywhere from $7.98 – $34.98.

7. Flames bucket filled with cups, a bottle opener, and coasters

I couldn’t find these on the Canadian Tire website, but my friend purchased these from the actual store, so hopefully you can find it. But it’s a great idea and extremely useful! Wow, again with the usability. I should get an award.

Basically, it’s a bucket with a Calgary Flames logo on it. And it comes with a bottle opener, some coasters, and some cups! All of this for only $35 which is awesome! The price may have gone up since she got it, but hopefully you can still find it.

If you didn’t want to get all this, simply getting some Flames coasters and beer glasses would be a great idea too. Or even a bottle opener. My sister found one from jersey city that was a puck with Flames logo on it and it was a bottle opener (that’s what we got my dad. Shhh don’t tell him. Please don’t read this article dad. I’m actually going to call my dad once this goes up and tell him not to read this or my sister will kill me). Getting a bottle opener and maybe some beer glasses is a great idea too. Jersey city has beer glasses, but so does Walmart, Canadian Tire, Bestbuy, maybe even Dollarama.

Estimated time: ~ An hour.

Estimated price: Depending on what you get, anywhere from $15-$35.

8. Flames slippers + Flames socks

I love slippers and my parents do too. I’m always getting a new pair of slippers every couple of years since they get worn out. Why not get someone some slippers with their favorite team on it? Unless their favorite team is the Edmonton Oilers. Then they should suffer with no slippers.

I’m kidding. Only a little.

Pairing the slippers with some Calgary Flames socks would be a neat idea too! I know Jersey city has some slippers and socks. Sportchek also has the slippers here and they have the ugly Christmas sweaters in slipper form here. Lids (same company as Jersey City) has them here. Finding the socks might be a bit more of a challenge, but you might be able to find some at FanAttic.

Estimated time: ~ An hour.

Estimated price: Depending on what/where you get it from, $15.99-$34.00.

9. Flames lamp

I was in Walmart the other day, you know, also doing my last minute Christmas shopping. And I found this really nice Flames lamp at a pretty affordable price, considering it’s a lamp.

You can find it from Walmart here. If you can’t find it at your local Walmart, you might be able to find one at Bestbuy, Staples, or Canadian Tire. Maybe just give a call to whichever is closest to your location and see if they have any in stock.

It is a bit on the higher price range side in this gift guide, however if you’re wanting to spend some extra for that special someone, you can also pair this with their favorite book. It’s a pretty thoughtful gift and whoever would receive it would definitely enjoy it!

Estimated time: 30-40 minutes.

Estimated price: $39.98

10. Flames inflatable chair

I was on Walmart’s website trying to find the items I already listed here to link them and I found an inflatable chair. I HAD to include it here. How could you not? If the person you’re giving this to has some sort of game room, this would definitely be a must-have gift. Even for children, who love anything inflatable. You can find it at Walmart here. Again, this one is already $36, but if you wanted to spend some extra on someone, or maybe get them something similar, you can always get a folding chair! Those are very useful too, my family has like five of them.

You can get a regular sized folding chair from Bestbuy here and they also have a smaller one for a child here. You can always get both of these and pair them together.

Estimated time: 30-45 minutes.

Estimated price: $25-$40.

11. Shot glasses

Every Calgary Flames fan needs a shot glass. Normally I said “Kidding!” but I’m not even kidding this time. Of course, only if you are of legal drinking age in your local area.

Getting some Flames shot glasses along with a preferred drink of the person you’re giving it to is a great idea! Maybe it’s scotch, whiskey, or just plain old vodka. Even if you just wanted to go with the shot glasses, you can get those as sort of a stocking stuffer.

Or you can get them some shot glasses and a flask, for that extra special Flames fan who is still upset over 2004 (aka every Flames fan). Go ahead, get them a flask. They need it. Trust me.

You can get a flask from Lids here and a shot glass from there here. They also probably have shot glasses at FanAttic.

Estimated time: 45 minutes – one hour.

Estimated price: Again it depends, but anywhere from $12.99-$40.00.

12. Phone case

Who doesn’t have a cellphone nowadays. Even my nine year old cousin has an iPhone 6s. Why do you need an iPhone 6s? Who are you even calling!?

Anyways, a Calgary Flames iPhone case is a great and useful idea! You can make this a stocking stuffer, or pairing it with an iTunes gift card that they can spend on the app store or on music is also a great gift idea!

You can honestly find phone cases anywhere. They have them at the dollar store for like $3, you can find them at Walmart, Bestbuy, Staples, Amazon, etc. Bestbuy also has some that come with a screen protector here. I’m not going to be linking a lot because there are many different phones out there. But like I said, you can find these practically anywhere.

Estimated time: 30-45 minutes.

Estimated price: Again it depends, but anywhere from $3-$30.

13. Vintage sign

This is a really neat idea because vintage signs always look great. You can find one at Walmart here and if you wanted to, you can get a frame for it as well. This would look great in a bedroom, or even a living room in general.

Estimated time: 30-45 minutes.

Estimated price: Depending on if you get a frame or not, but $25-$30.

14. Car flags

I was pretty young during that 2004 cup run, but I still remember how basically every car on the road had a Calgary Flames car flag. You don’t see them a lot that often when the Flames don’t make the playoffs, but during the 2014-2015 playoff run, man did you see them everywhere.

And with the Flames having a hopeful shot at making the playoffs, these are a must-have. You can find them at Canadian Tire here and you can also pair it with a driving wheel cover found at Bestbuy here.

Estimated time: 45 minutes – one hour

Estimated price: $19.99-$36.99

15. Gag gifts

Alright, so you might only want to do this one for someone pretty close to you who would find it funny. I got the idea because my sister was trying to find something to get me for Christmas and she had no idea and she’s like “I’m just going to get you stuff from teams you hate.” and I thought, wow what a great idea! And then my dad suggested she should get me a Ryan Kesler shirsey and that took it too far.

But getting their least favorite teams merch is a great and funny idea! Especially when you get to see their reaction. Maybe pairing some Vancouver Canucks slippers with an Oilers shirsey. Of course, you’ll want to give them the receipt for this one so they can go get their actual favorite team’s stuff (like the Calgary Flames!)

Estimated time: this could take a while since you could have a lot of fun with it.

Estimated price: However much you want to spend, this one’s in your hands.

Honorable Mention

This one didn’t make the list because it’s a little pricey and you might have to order it if you can’t find it at FanAttic. But it’s a Calgary Flames onesie! My sister got me this for Christmas last year and I love it. It’s so warm and comfy and cozy. You can’t go wrong with this!

Some extras

We got some extra little gadgets and knick-knacks that you can find practically anywhere. They weren’t enough to make it into the list, so here’s just an extra list for you! (These are all Flames themed, of course).

Magnets Bottle sleeve Wall clock Alarm clock Mouse pad Car seat cover Car floor mat Replica puck Car headrest cover Bobble head Lanyard Water bottle Jersey can cooler (look how funny this one is) Ornaments Key-chain

Honestly, walk into your local Lids or Jersey City, and they have a bunch of fun gift ideas there.

There you have it! Hopefully, something on this list stuck out for you and gave you an idea. Let us know if any of these inspired you. Merry Christmas to everyone and hopefully your families’ don’t kill you for the gag gift.

