Calder Trophy Race: Sizing Up Finalists Auston Matthews, Patrik Laine and Zach Werenski

The NHL Has Officially Announced the Finalists For the 2016-17 Calder Trophy. The Calder Trophy Has Been a Hot Topic This Season as a Result of the Abundance of Highly Skilled Rookies. Auston Matthews, Patrik Laine and Zach Werenski, the Season’s Top Rookies, Are the Three Finalists For the Coveted Trophy.

The Calder Trophy, each season, goes to the first-year rookie who has performed the best that season. A different rookie takes home the trophy each season and the focus of his talents depends on the rookie pool; this season the rookie talent has been so strong that it will be a very difficult decision narrowing it down to just one winner.

As expected, Toronto Maple Leafs’ rookie and 2016 1st overall pick Auston Matthews has been announced as a Calder finalist. Jets rookie stand out and 2016 2nd overall pick Patrik Laine has also been named a finalist after a dominating season. The third finalist position belongs to Blue Jackets’ rookie defenseman Zach Werenski who has proved himself time and time again this season.

These rookies have all been incredible this season, but the Calder can only go to one of them. Now that the season is over and these rookies have finished their campaign for the Calder Trophy, let’s go over the Calder campaign for each of the finalists to see who might come out on top.

Zach Werenski – Columbus Blue Jackets

Zach Werenski was drafted 8th overall in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft by the Columbus Blue Jackets and joined the team for his rookie season this year. The defenseman caused excitement to erupt through Columbus, and the league, since taking the ice with the team for the start of the season.

Werenski recently ventured into the postseason with the Blue Jackets where he exited the series after taking a puck to the face. The rookie impressed many when he returned to the game following his injury, but sat out the overtime period because he couldn’t see. Unfortunately, the Jackets were eliminated from the Stanley Cup playoffs by the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Regardless of how far the Jackets made it in the Stanley cup playoffs, Werenski has been an incredibly valuable player for Columbus from the moment he took the ice to begin the season. The rookie has put forward very good defensive play and even touched upon his offensive side.

Werenski notched 11 goals and 47 points in 78 regular season games. He has been a difference maker on the ice for the Blue Jackets and has been a prominent player for the team all season. His skill was quickly recognized as he made waves as being one of the team’s top d-men, especially for his young age.

Werenski as a Calder winner would be rewarded for his very strong dual play and his importance to his team. He excelled offensively and defensively and crafted a strong season with multi-faceted play. He was a very valuable member of the Jackets and his presence could make or break a game.

Werenski has a strong campaign for the Calder, especially for a defenseman. Being the only defenseman might seem like a disadvantage, but as far as rookie d-men go, Werenski has led the race.

Patrik Laine – Winnipeg Jets

Patrik Laine was the 2nd overall draft pick in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. The Finnish forward was the youngest NHL All-Star and didn’t then turn 19-years-old until the season had ended. Laine has been the Jets’ leading goal-scorer and ranks in third for points.

Laine is a scoring powerhouse and has ranked among some of the NHL’s best scorers in just his first year. The rookie ranked 7th in the NHL for his goals, 4th for goals-per-game and led the NHL with the most hat tricks this season (3).

Despite facing a concussion earlier in the season, Laine was able to make up for the opportunities he missed out on and notched 36 goals and 64 points in 73 games. This let Laine finish second among NHL rookies behind the Leafs’ Auston Matthews who notched a few more goals than he did.

Laine is a young player with impressive stick handling skills, a gift for playmaking and a good habit of getting the puck in the net. Laine has a lot of control over his play and has used this to help his team when they need it most. The rookie’s season-leading number of hat tricks proves that he knows how t rise to the occasion when his team needs him and has the control and patience to notch a game like this.

The Jets have improved greatly with the addition of Laine. He has proved that skill and determination can take a player a long way and will certainly be the future of this Winnipeg team. Laine has had a more than impressive season. He has proved to be a solid teammate, a reliable producer and an unbelievably talented player.

Laine as a Calder winner would be a winner that shows incredibly high promise as a turning point for his team. Laine has all the skill and flair of a player who will one day lead his franchise. He is a team player who is also incredibly gifted and carries a humble nature.

Laine’s skill is massive and the attributes he brings to his team is unparalleled. Laine carries skill, flair and a likeness that makes him an incredible goal-scorer and a team favorite.

Auston Matthews – Toronto Maple Leafs

Auston Matthews, the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 2016 1st overall draft pick, and the NHL’s leading rookie. Matthews had a reputation in the NHL before he even took the ice and when he notched four goals in his NHL debut, all eyes were on him.

Matthews has been unbelievable in his rookie season. The 19-year-old took the NHL by storm and has easily become one of the league’s best players. He led all rookies this season with 40 goals and 69 points in 82 games. In fact, Matthews was second in the NHL in terms of scoring, second to Sidney Crosby.

Matthews, alongside other Toronto rookie talents, has led the Leafs to a lot of success this season and even into the postseason. Despite being eliminated in the first round, the Maple Leafs put up a fight against the Capitals and the series could have easily gone either way.

Matthews has been an unstoppable force. This rookie can grab nearly impossible goals and knows how to make plays exactly when his team needs him too. No matter where he is, Matthews knows how to put his best game forward.

This rookie can move the puck like no other and his scoring capabilities are almost unreal. Matthews is on the road to becoming one of the NHL’s greats, if one wouldn’t consider him one already. His skills are unparalleled and he is on surefire path to becoming one of the best players to pass through the NHL.

Matthews as a Calder Trophy winner is a winner who has brought his team a lot of success quickly. He is a potential Calder winner who has achieved incredible feats as scorer and player, success that has put him among the likes of more experienced star NHL-ers like Sidney Crosby and Patrick Kane.

It isn’t any surprise that Matthews is a Calder favorite.

