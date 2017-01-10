Buffalo Sabres vs Philadelphia Flyers: Peanut Gallery Pregame Chatter

The Buffalo Sabres host the Philadelphia Flyers tonight at the KeyBank Center. The Sabres are still looking to turn in a 60-minute effort – will they finally deliver?!?

I emailed my 91 year old Grandpa Ziggy to remind him about tonight’s Philadelphia Flyers @ Buffalo Sabres game. I wrote, “Hi Grandpa, don’t forget about tonight’s Sabres game. The Bums are playing your ‘favorite’ team, the Philadelphia Flyers!”

Grandpa Ziggy got back to me and typed, “Hi Adam, glad to hear from you. I don’t like Philly, they are a nasty bunch of players.”

Over the weekend, I texted my cousin Vinny (who is actually Polish, not Italian…I know, weird!) because he’s a Philly Flyers fan. I asked him if he wanted to go to tonight’s game. Because it was a last minute thing, he couldn’t get the time off to drive up from Philadelphia for the game. He’s like me where he has a dumb commitment known as “work.” He also has 2 young kids.

Anyway, I asked Vince what his thoughts on tonight’s game were and he said, “Fly guys have lost something like 6 out of 7, so not so good. Seem to be playing better the last two games though. I think the Flyers, energized from their controversial overtime loss against Columbus, come out strong and win 3-1…Also, Matt Barnaby is still a jerk; most hated player of all time!”

I got back to Vince and said, “I think the Sabres will only show up for half of the game. They will be playing catch-up throughout the 3rd Period. I think Buffalo will lose 3-2 in Overtime.”

I wish the Sabres would play a full, consistent 60 minutes; I know I sound like a broken record or skipping CD here. I don’t understand why the Sabres are so inconsistent, but we have watched this team play like this for years! 10 years ago, I was complaining to the TV and my friends that the Bums couldn’t play a 60 minute game…that was when Lindy Ruff was our coach and he was having difficulty motivating Thomas Vanek, Drew Stafford, Jason Pominville, and others to play a full 60 minutes. We have a different coach and a fresh cast and they still can’t give us an honest 60 minutes. I don’t know, maybe it’s something in the water in Buffalo?

Game Time Challenge:

Who will draw first blood? (5pts) How many controversial hits will Philly’s goon Radko Gudas be involved in? (5pts/hit) Will Sabres goalie Robin “Googly Eyes” Lehner get into a scrap with a Flyer or two? (5pts/player) How many power play goals will the Sabres score? (1pt/goal) Who do you think will win? (10pts)

