Buffalo Sabres vs Dallas Stars: Peanut Gallery Pregame

The Buffalo Sabres will attempt to get back on track this afternoon when they host a Stars team that has trouble winning on the road .

Today the Buffalo Sabres have another matinee when they welcome the Dallas Stars. The Sabres will be looking to extend their losing streak to three games. Unfortunately, I am stuck at work all day, so I won’t be able to watch or listen to the game. I will have to occasionally check updates on my work computer, which I’m not sure if I’m supposed to be doing that. Little Ziggy and Belle probably won’t be watching the game either because it is during the middle of their nap time.

Rich here! Since Adam is busy earning a paycheck today I will try and stomach this game. And I do mean stomach – everyone in my family has been hit with a stomach bug this month, and I’m not sure if I am fully recovered. Depending on how tough the Sabres are to watch today, I might wind up worshipping the porcelain god . . . .

The 27th place Buffalo Sabres will be hosting the 24th place Dallas Star, with only three points separating the teams (https://www.nhl.com/standings). As I have stated in the past, I am not a stats kind of guy, but the Sabres do have a better home record (9-8-3) compared to the Stars road record (6-11-4).

How do I think the Sabres will do this afternoon? I think they will come out flat, eventually phone it in for a total of 20 minutes of actual play, and they will lose to their former coach. I bet that Marcus Foligno or Nick Deslauriers will drop the gloves in an attempt to energize his team, but it will only motivate the fans; particularly the young ones that have the day off from school! I’m going with a 4-2 Buffalo loss.

Lastly, I am never a fan when a Buffalo team plays a Dallas team. Let’s face it, we lost two Super Bowls and one Stanley Cup to Big D (though them “winning” the Cup was a gift from that rat faced weasel Gary Bettman). On the bright side, it’s always a good sight to see Lindy Ruff back in Buffalo! Go Sabres!

This article originally appeared on