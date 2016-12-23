Buffalo Sabres vs Carolina Hurricanes – Peanut Gallery Postgame Review

The Buffalo Sabres followed up a stinker in Carolina . . . with a stinker against Carolina, in Buffalo. Adam reflects.

Even though I put the game on TV right at 6:35pm to catch the pregame show, I ended up missing Brad May and Brian Duff, along with most of the first period and a half. You see, I have 2 kids under 2. So between dinner, showers, and pajama time, I ended up missing a whole bunch of nothing! When I found a free moment or few seconds, I popped my head into Teppo’s room (yes, My dog is named Teppo Numminen and his bedroom had the game on) to catch the score. It was upsetting to see us down by 1, though it was more upsetting later to see us trailing by 2 goals.

By the time Little Ziggy went to bed, I finally got to pick up Belle and settle in for the game. The Bums (that’s what Grandpa Ziggy and I call the Sabres) were down 2-0 and on the penalty kill. Thankfully we successfully killed off the penalty. Belle and I watched the last remaining minutes of the 2nd Period unwind. We watched that fartknocker Jordan Urinal-Staal take a cheap shot at our star, Jack Eichel. I was glad to see Buffalo’s Jake McCabe try to stand up to Staal. Belle and I were even more excited and thrilled to see Sabres defenseman Zach Bogosian drop the gloves and tango with Staal. We were a little bummed out that Bogo didn’t “pull a Foligno” and fix his suave hair midway through the fight. Even though many hits weren’t landed, I would have liked to have seen Bogo lift a knee into Staal’s schnoz as he dropped to the ice.

Even being down 2 after 2, Belle and I did not give up hope!

As the 3rd Period started, we both gripped our bottles; a mama milk for Belle and a Labatt Blue Light for dada!

Johan Larson’s early goal was nice because we broke the shutout! Since the Sabres have a decent power play, Belle and I were optimistic that we would score and tie the game up…but we were wrong.

Carolina’s empty net goal was a garbage goal. Seabass A-Ho obviously knew he didn’t have a set a hands, which is why he skated the puck right up to the empty Sabres net before tapping it away to seal the deal for Candy-Canes.

Well, I predicted a Sabres win today…yeah . . . this isn’t the first time, nor the last, that I will be wrong. At least the Sabres and Candy-Canes didn’t give us another boring 65 minutes of hockey…a Shootout loss would have been nice because we would have gotten a point.

With this unfortunate Buffalo Sabres loss before X-mas, bah humbug!

