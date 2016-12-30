Buffalo Sabres vs Boston Bruins: Peanut Gallery Postgame Thoughts

The Buffalo Sabres left their home fans wanting more in their final home game of 2016; Adam shares his thoughts on the loss.

Well the Big Bad Boston Bruins were in town last night. My hockey watching buddy Belle and I watched the whole Boston Bruins @ Buffalo Sabres game. Here’s our thought’s, peanut gallery comments, and take aways from the game:

It was great seeing Rasmus Ristolainen lay out Brad Marchand into the boards early in the 1 st Period!

Period! Marcus Foligno’s goal was beautiful. The icing on the cake was that Moulson and Eichel assisted.

William Carrier’s hit on David Backes was a nice hit…too bad the hit wasn’t on that cotton headed ninny muggin Zdeno Chara. I’m glad Santa came through with one thing on my Wish List: Someone Who Can Throw a Body Check

After serving a 2-minute penalty for body checking, it was great to see William Carrier lay the smack down on another Bruins player, Adam McQuaid. I thought it was awesome that the linesmen held McQuaid’s arms back so that Carrier could land a few huge over the top blows and a couple upper cuts! It’s a great thing to see fighting back in hockey!

Period, a forgettable 2 Period, and the 3 Period was tragic…thankfully Belle didn’t need to fall asleep grumpy knowing that her team had lost. The Sabres were just like Belle, they came out like a ball of fire and fizzled out…oh well, it happens to the best of us.

Lastly, it looks like Grandpa Ziggy’s prediction was correct! Guess you’re only a pessimist if you’re wrong!

