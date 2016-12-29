Buffalo Sabres vs. Boston Bruins: Peanut Gallery Fan Chatter

The Buffalo Sabres begin a key series as they wrap up 2016. Will they get off the schneid against division rivals?

With the Bruins in town tonight, the Sabres look to extend their winning streak to two games! Boston is currently 2-0 against Buffalo this season. Hopefully the Sabres can squeeze out a win at home for their fans to close out the new year and break the series shutout.

Boston is coming off of a Tuesday night 4-3 loss against the red hot Blue Jackets (who-da-thunk it that Columbus would have a 13 game winning streak?!), while the Sabres celebrated a close 4-3 victory against the Red Wings.

I think the Sabres have a shot at winning tonight’s game if they stay out of the penalty box and if they stay motivated. Hopefully Robin Lehner’s freshly painted mask gives the team some good karma too.

I emailed Grandpa Ziggy to remind him of tonight’s game. He replied back saying, “OK, I will be watching the Boston game. Most likely the Sabres will lose again?”

Let’s hope the Sabres can surprise Grandpa Ziggy—and the rest of us— with a win!

Here are the picks for tonight:

1. Will Evander pick up at least point tonight? (5 pts.)

2. Will Sam Reinhart keep his points streak alive with at least one point? (5 pts.)

3. Will Jack Eichel score a goal tonight (7 pts.)

4. Predict the final combined score. (10 pts. to closest pick)

5. Or you with, or against, Grandpa Ziggy? Pick tonight’s winner! (5 pts.)

