Buffalo Sabres See Five Former Players Crack NHL’s 100

The Buffalo Sabres are pleased to have five former players make the NHL Top 100 Players List and . . . oh come on, there should have been a few more!

The NHL released its entire list of the 100 Greatest NHL Players Friday evening, and the Buffalo Sabres are able to claim five of the greatest players to ever play in the league (well, according to executives, media members, and NHL alumni).

Here are the five players the NHL list as having played for the Buffalo Sabres:

Congrats to our 1st overall draft pick Gilbert Perreault on being named to the #NHL100! pic.twitter.com/q98FKq6D28 — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) January 28, 2017

Congrats to Dominik Hasek on being named to the #NHL100! 🐐 pic.twitter.com/DWUs3HyTgp — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) January 28, 2017

Congrats to Sabres alum Grant Fuhr on being named to #NHL100! pic.twitter.com/CNohF72tRC — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) January 28, 2017

1,446 games, 115 goals, 403 assists. Congratulations to Tim Horton and all the #NHL100 inductees! #NHLAllStar pic.twitter.com/IjSxk1dyCa — Tim Hortons (@TimHortons) January 28, 2017

Congrats #16 Pat LaFontaine on being named to the #NHL100! pic.twitter.com/MAd7e81Mqc — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) January 28, 2017

Man: Perrault. Hasek. Horton. LaFontaine. Fuhr (although we all know he earned this nod due to his time with the Edmonton Oilers). That’s five great ones right there!

Of course, with any Top-whatever list comes snubs – I saw Doug Gilmour’s name pop up repeatedly on Twitter, along with Dale Hawerchuk – but please save the “The Buffalo Sabres got robbed by the NHL!” conspiracy theory for another day – the Sabres got five ex-players on the list, which might be less than some but is more than plenty of teams. At the end of the day, no list is going to make every fan happy, so why fight it? Enjoy the five Buffalo Sabres alumni who made the cut!

This article originally appeared on