Buffalo Sabres’ Ryan O’Reilly out indefinitely following appendectomy

The Buffalo Sabres will be without top center Ryan O’Reilly following an emergency appendectomy

Christmas was not a festive time of joy for Ryan O’Reilly. Instead the Buffalo Sabres’ center found himself operated on at Buffalo General Hospital on Christmas Day. O’Reilly had his appendix removed and will be out indefinitely.

In his second season with the Sabres, O’Reilly has scored seven goals and 11 assists in 27 games.. The former Lady Byng winner has won 57 percent of face-offs this season, ranking among the league leaders.

An appendectomy is a difficult injury to predict a return from. If O’Reilly’s appendix ruptured, his return to the lineup could be delayed for an extended period of time.

However, in recent years two players have returned from appendectomy in less than two weeks. Montreal Canadiens captain Max Pacioretty missed only four games in January of 2013. Pacioretty returned to the lineup eight days after surgery. In January of 2012, Jamie Benn missed two weeks following surgery.

The Sabres do not need to make any roster moves as the team is currently carrying an extra forward on their roster. Sabres’ head coach Dan Bylsma will have to shuffle his lines to replace O’Reilly. O’Reilly averages over 21 minutes per game.

Expect Bylsma to lean heavily on second-year pro Jack Eichel. Eichel has only played 12 games this season due to a preseason ankle injury. Johan Larsson and Zemgus Girgensons should both see their minutes increase while O’Reilly is out.

The Sabres may also considering experimenting with former second overall pick Sam Reinhart. When drafted Reinhart was expected to play center, but has spent most of his pro career on the wing. The injury to O’Reilly may encourage Bylsma to give Reinhart another look in the middle.

Buffalo currently sits last in the Atlantic Division and have quickly seen their dreams of a playoff season disappear. Entering the season, the Sabres had aspirations of ending their playoff drought.

