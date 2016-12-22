Buffalo Sabres Pregame Peanut Gallery: Sabres Look For Redemption ‘Gainst ‘Canes

The Buffalo Sabres treated their fans to 65 minutes of terrible hockey in Carolina last week; can they redeem themselves at home?

With the Carolina Hurricanes in town tonight, the Buffalo Sabres have a chance at redemption and evening the season series.

Hopefully the Sabres and Candy-Canes don’t treat us to another boring 65 minutes of hockey; the 5 minutes of Overtime last week was not exciting, especially when Carolina played hot potato with the puck.

The Candy-Canes are only 1 point ahead of the Sabres, so the Sabres have an opportunity to leap ahead of Carolina in the standings…unless the game goes to another dreadful Shootout.

I am confident that Buffalo will beat Carolina tonight. Buffalo has a home record of 7-6-3 while Carolina’s road record is 4-8-6 (https://www.nhl.com/standings). The Sabres have consistent play from key players like Rasmus Ristolainen. Even Evander Kane finally found his way onto the scoring sheet. The goal-tending—whether it been Lehner or Nilsson—has been good. It would be a great early Christmas present if the Sabres defeated the Candy-Canes.

Lastly, since it will be freezing up here in Buffalo, we know that there will not be any ice condition issues!

