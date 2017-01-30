Buffalo Sabres Loss In Big-D Proves We Need High Tech Hockey

The Buffalo Sabres were on the losing end of not one but two video reviews in their 4-3 loss to Dallas Thursday. Adam reflects on the technological state of the game.

In this day in age, we live in a high tech world. People are glued to their gadgets, gizmos, and devices. Young people don’t even converse with the English language anymore, but rather with abbreviations, smiley faces, and hieroglyphics.

Today’s sports have embraced some of the modern innovations. We have high definition video boards with instant replay. We have coach’s challenges now, where questionable plays can be reviewed.

Even marathons are using GPS type devices for the runners. I remember running cross country races in college where each runner was given a little computer chip that was to be tied to every runners’ shoe lace. It was to track when the runner crossed the starting line and finish line; it was meant to accurately time each runner.

Heck, the NHL and FOX were using “modern technology” back in the 1990s for non-hockey fans. Remember the “Neon Puck” that would shoot across the ice so that people unfamiliar with the sport could follow the game? Years ago, when FOX used to air hockey, they cut apart a hockey puck and put a computer chip in it. During play—if the puck was hit hard enough—it would have a neon colored streak behind it, only on TV though.

With all that being said, when is the NHL going to go all digital? We all know the Buffalo Sabres got screwed in their game in Dallas last week; they had two goals called off. Why doesn’t the NHL put computer chips back in the puck? They could put some sensors in the goaltender’s crease. With the help of GPS, human error would be taken out of the equation. What happens if a goalie sits on the puck and the ref can’t see it cross the line? No worry, let’s go to the computer and see if it is a goal or not.

This high tech can also be used for off-sides. We wouldn’t have to rely on a linesman or coach’s challenge/video replay. As long as there are computer chips in the skates and blue lines, we could more accurately call off-sides. Plus, do we really need linemen? For all intents and purposes, they are useless. They constantly get in the way of fights and brawls. Besides not being able to call off-sides or icing correctly, what else do they do? They are the ones who drop the puck for face-offs. But their job can be eliminated if we set up the ice rink like Super Chexx bubble hockey. Little trap doors can be set up at center ice and the other face-off dots. I think this would make the game more entertaining.

Hopefully the League stays up to date with the rapidly changing tech world we live in. Coach’s challenge and video replay have changed the game in a good way, but the NHL should also us GPS. It’s not like they don’t have the money or technology for it.

But then again, they did have video review during the 1999 Stanley Cup Finals…and we all know how that turned out for the Buffalo Sabres!

