Buffalo Sabres Get Jobbed Twice In Dallas, Social Media Reacts

The Buffalo Sabres lost a game they should have lost in a manner that should never happen. Here’s how social media reacted to the goals-that-weren’t-goals.

When is a goal, not a goal? Well, you might not want to ask the Buffalo Sabres that question any time soon.

Thursday night in Dallas, the Sabres gifted the Stars a 3-goal second period, only to make things interesting in the third. The good news for Sabres fans was that the team scored not once, but twice in the third period. Problem is, neither goals were ruled goals at the time by the officials, and in both instances video review proved inconclusive.

Or did they?

@PR_NHL @BuffaloSabres @DallasStars @NHL why have video review if you’re not going to get it right? Anyone with half a brain can see it’s in — Max Power (@MichaelRPower) January 27, 2017

@NHL and their replay system is failing @BuffaloSabres absolutely robbed of multiple goals last night. Something has to give here! — Ed Coombs (@coombsed) January 27, 2017

@BuffaloSabres @TheInstigators As I saw last night in the Dallas feed from the front. Puck was clearly on edge and never moves. pic.twitter.com/Eninu3FNjX — ThatBaldGuy (@FrankLoncz) January 27, 2017

@BuffaloSabres was sitting on the goalies leg fully in. Needed glasses and 55 in tv to see it — PIHFalcon (@treilly16) January 27, 2017

I think you get the picture – unless you were a Dallas Stars fan on Twitter last night and chose alternative facts over what your eyes really saw, it was pretty clear that at least one, if not both, of the controversial goals should have counted. I’m not sure how good the resolution of the screens are in the war room in Toronto, but from where I was sitting, that final goal was clearly over the red line, even if it was tough to see the black puck on Kari Lehtonen’s black pants.

It is what it is, and the court of public opinion won’t change a thing. The Buffalo Sabres enter the break with a tough loss, so hopefully this one stings enough that they remember it when they play again next week.

This article originally appeared on