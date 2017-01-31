Buffalo Sabres Game Night: Lehner, Kulikov In, RJ Takes A Break

The Buffalo Sabres are looking to finish the month of January strong. Here are some quick updates before the Sabres take on the Canadiens.

The Buffalo Sabres currently own a 7-3-1 record for the month of January, and they are returning to the scene of the crime in order to continue their climb up the standings.

Which crime, you ask? Why this one!

Robin Lehner absolutely robbed Alex Galchenyuk the last time the Sabres played the Montreal Canadiens, and it looks like he will get another chance to break their hearts tonight.

Coach Bylsma: Lehner in net, Kulikov will play (didn’t skate this morning). pic.twitter.com/tVZMG4qJpS — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) January 31, 2017

It’s probably not fair to expect Lehner to turn in the same type of performance that he did the last time these two teams squared off . . . wait a minute: it’s entirely fair to expect that! Lehner is the starting goaltender, after all.

Meanwhile, defenseman Dmitry Kulikov is expected to play tonight despite missing practice. Kulikov blocked 7 shots in his return to action last week and logged some major minutes on the blueline. Hopefully he can make an impact tonight.

The game is set to begin at 7:30, with pregame coverage beginning at 7 on MSN. Those of hoping to hear the voice of the Buffalo Sabres, Rick Jeanneret, however, will be disappointed: RJ is on break in the Sunshine State. Drat.

