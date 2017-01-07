Watch line brawl erupt after Sabres defenseman levels Winnipeg’s Patrik Laine

A trainer attends to the Jets' Patrik Laine after being checked by Sabres defenseman Jake McCabe. (Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports)

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Jake McCabe absolutely obliterated talented Winnipeg Jets rookie Patrik Laine with a vicious check in the third period of their game on Saturday.

Laine was in center ice and the puck was coming his way when the Sabre defenseman lined him up, and then this happened:

The Jets’ Mark Scheifele rushed to the defense of his teammate and a line brawl ensued.

The Sabres wound up winning, 4-3, and but there was no update on Laine following the game.

