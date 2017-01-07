Watch line brawl erupt after Sabres defenseman levels Winnipeg’s Patrik Laine

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Jake McCabe absolutely obliterated talented Winnipeg Jets rookie Patrik Laine with a vicious check in the third period of their game on Saturday.

Laine was in center ice and the puck was coming his way when the Sabre defenseman lined him up, and then this happened:

The Jets’ Mark Scheifele rushed to the defense of his teammate and a line brawl ensued.

The Sabres wound up winning, 4-3, and but there was no update on Laine following the game.

"I’m hoping for the best" #NHLJets drop a 4-3 decision in Buffalo, and lose Laine to injury. @ryandittrick has more.https://t.co/hEugmLCmBv — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) January 7, 2017