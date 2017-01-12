Buffalo Sabres at Tampa Bay Lightning: Peanut Gallery Pregame Chatter

The Buffalo Sabres try to extend their winning streak to three games on the road tonight against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Adam dishes!

Tonight the Buffalo Sabres face off against the Tampa Bay Lightning for a 7:30 pm puck drop. The Sabres are looking to extend their winning streak to 3 games. I am very impressed with their effort of late. In the last 4 games, they have skated away with 7 points! Maybe their New Year’s Resolution was to play as a motivated team, as opposed to tanking.

In the Atlantic Division, the Lightning are sitting in 6th place, while the Sabres are in 7th. There is only 1 point separating the two teams. With that being said—Captain Obvious here—if the Sabres win tonight, they can leap frog ahead of the Lightning.

What are my predictions for tonight? Well, the Sabres have a game in Tampa tonight and another game in Raleigh tomorrow night. That means that the Sabres won’t have enough time to check out the eye candy at Clearwater Beach, hit up the golf courses, or hang out with the locals in Tarpon Springs. If the Sabres play a full 60 minutes—or last 40 minutes of play—then the Sabres should have no problem beating the Lightning. And let’s face it, there are enough Buffalo and Western New York transplants in Florida. There should be a strong presence of Blue & Gold fans in the stands to help boost the Sabres. I wouldn’t be surprised if I heard a “Let’s Go Buffalo!” chant or two over the airwaves. I’m going 4-2 Buffalo win.

Lastly, I emailed Grandpa Ziggy to remind him about tonight’s game. He didn’t want to talk about hockey this morning. Instead, grandpa told me about his morning routine and how he was going to have breakfast and read the paper. He finished the email with some words of wisdom, “IT LOKS QWAIET TODAY HERE. WIL READ THE MORNING PAPER & SEE WHAT TRUMP HAS TO SAY? HE IS UNPEDICTABLE WE WIL SEE BUT AS I SAID BEFORE I WOULD NOT TRUST ANY BIG POLITATIAN.”

Maybe grandpa will have more to say about the Buffalo Sabres after tonight’s game. Go Sabres!

