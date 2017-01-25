Buffalo Sabres at Nashville Predators: Postgame Thoughts

The Buffalo Sabres have flipped the script and won another OT game in Music City Tuesday evening! Adam breaks it down.

It’s that time of year again: it’s the dead of winter, it’s cold out, and there’s snow. New Year’s has come and gone. The only thing to look forward to brighten the season are those neon green 12 packs of Genesee Bock Beer! Currently, they’re stacked floor to ceiling at Wegmans, Tops, Delta Sonic, or where ever else it’s sold…I wish I worked at the brewery, but I don’t.

By 8pm in my household, the only sound heard was the crack of the can of that Genny Bock goodness! The kids were fast asleep while Teppo and I were ready for some hockey! Little did we know that we had an exciting game in store for us.

Here’s my takeaways from the game:

Where’s Zemgus “Waldo” Girgensons? He’s on the score sheet! It was great to see Zemgus light up the goal lamp

Marcus Foligno’s fight against Cody McLeod was good. However, the only people in Blue & Gold he motivated were the enormous about of Sabre fans in Nashville. In my pregame article, I was hoping that Marcus would score…he did, but it was called off because he kicked the puck into the net…oh well.

I was amazed that Buffalo battled back late in the 3 rd period after going down 4-2. The Sabres have conditioned us to turn the TV off when they go down by a few goals, but I was shocked by their late effort. If the team is only going to play half the game, I would like them to play the last half; it gives them the best odds to win.

Robin Lehner let in two horrible weak goals. He’s a bum, put someone else in.

The Sabres did Rich Spalding’s favorite thing in overtime, passed the puck the entire length of the ice to their goaltender! Thankfully it paid off for them because Jack Eichel, the one man show, lugged the mail and scored the game winner.

Even though the game ended close to 11pm, that did not stop Grandpa Ziggy from emailing me his thoughts, “The Sabres won now three in a row in Overtime. Good luck to them. We watched exciting game. See you tomorrow. Dobranoc Adam.”

Let’s see if Buffalo can extend their winning streak to a season high of four games! Buffalo plays in Big-D Thursday night. After last Monday’s game on MLK Day, the Buffalo Sabres should be able to beat Lindy Ruff and the Stars.

