Buffalo Sabres at Dallas Stars: Sabres Look To Keep Winning Ways Alive

The Buffalo Sabres look to extend their winning streak to a season-high four games, but they will have to do it on the road in Big D.

Tonight the Buffalo Sabres head down to Big-D to take on Lindy Ruff and the Dallas Stars. Buffalo is riding high on a three-game winning streak, with all three wins coming in Overtime. The Sabres will be looking for the fourth win a row, which would be a season high for them. Additionally, with a Buffalo win tonight, they would sweep the season series between the Stars. On the other side of the puck, the Stars are coming off of a 3-2 shootout loss to Minnesota.

The last time these two teams faced off was two Mondays ago in Buffalo, with the Sabres having a convincing 4-1 win over the Stars.

Since the last three Sabres games have gone to Overtime, they had to spend some extra time on the ice. Hopefully—maybe by osmosis—the Sabres have “learned” how to show up for 60 minutes of play, or maybe 55 minutes of play?

I emailed Grandpa Ziggy to remind him that puck drop is at 8:30pm. He never got back to me in time for the article, so I’m going to make my prediction: Buffalo wins 4-2; Eichel, Kane, Ennis, and Foligno on the score sheet.

Game Time Challenge:

How many times is Lindy Ruff going to get red, blow a gasket, and erupt up at his team? How many soft goals is Robin Lehner going to let in? Will the final score be Under/Over 5? Will we get a see a fight? If so, who? Will the Sabres have a fourth straight Overtime win?

With the Buffalo Sabres just five points out of the 8th spot in the East, every point matters from here on out. Let’s see if the Sabres can get one, or even better two, to add to their total tonight!

This article originally appeared on