Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask out of game after puck hit mask

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Boston coach Claude Julien says All-Star goaltender Tuukka Rask wasn’t well enough to return after taking a slap shot off his mask in the throat in a 2-1 loss to Nashville on Thursday night.

Nashville had just killed a penalty when Nashville defenseman Roman Josi shot the puck, which appeared to hit Rask at the edge of his mask at 12:49 of the first period.

The goalie immediately fell to the ice, shook off the glove on his stick hand and pulled off his mask. After a couple of minutes, he skated to the bench and went directly to the locker room. He was replaced by Zane McIntyre, making the fifth appearance of his career.

The Bruins announced Rask was being evaluated, and Julien said he didn’t get into the specifics of where the puck hit his goalie.

”We’ll see how he does,” Julien said.

Rask was just named to his first All-Star Game on Tuesday with a 21-9-3 record this season. The 2014 Vezina Trophy winner also came into Thursday night tied for first in the NHL with five shutouts.

Julien was asked what the Bruins would have done if McIntyre couldn’t finish.

”I would’ve put on the pads,” Julien said. ”I probably would’ve covered most of the net. I wouldn’t have to move. It is what it is, you live with the situation and you adapt as you go along.”