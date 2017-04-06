Bruins’ Brad Marchand suspended 2 games for spearing

NEW YORK (AP) Boston Bruins scoring leader Brad Marchand has been suspended for two games for spearing Tampa Bay defenseman Jake Dotchin. He will lose nearly $110,000 in salary.

The disciplinary action by the NHL on Thursday will sideline Marchand for the rest of the regular season. The Bruins have clinched a playoff spot and have two games left before the postseason. Marchand will miss two homes – Ottawa on Thursday, Washington on Saturday.

Marchand drew a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct at 19:20 of the first period Tuesday night. He lifted his stick into Dotchin’s groin area in front of the Lightning net.

Marchand has 85 points this season – 39 goals, 46 assists. He had been suspended four times for a total of 12 games before this ban.