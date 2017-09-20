Brickley leads Panthers to exhibition win over Predators

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Connor Brickley had two goals and an assist, helping the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 5-3 in a preseason split-squad game on Tuesday night.

Henrik Haapala, Michael Matheson and Denis Malgin also scored for Florida. Starting goaltender James Reimer stopped all 15 shots he faced, and reserve Harri Sateri allowed three goals on 19 shots.

Cody McLeod, Emil Pettersson and Viktor Arvidsson scored for Nashville. Juuse Saros finished with 23 saves on 27 shots.

In the second split-squad game, Miikka Salomaki scored at 3:07 of overtime to lift the Predators to a 3-2 victory.

Salomaki also scored the first of two Nashville goals in the second period. Pekka Rinne made 10 saves before being replaced by Anders Lindback, who stopped 14 of 15 shots.

Vincent Trocheck and Jared McCann scored for the Panthers.

Roberto Luongo made eight saves for Florida on eight shots. Reserve Samuel Montembeault allowed all three Nashville goals on 11 shots.

BRUINS 4, RED WINGS 2

In Boston, Austin Czarnik’s penalty shot goal late in the second period lifted the Bruins to the victory

Ryan Fitzgerald, Danton Heinen and Teddy Purcell also scored for Boston, which received a 20-save performance from Anton Khudobin.

Petr Mrazek made 19 saves for Detroit on 21 shots, while reserve Jared Coreau made 11 saves.

Anthony Mantha and Dylan Larkin scored for the Red Wings.

BLACKHAWKS 5, BLUE JACKETS 2

In Columbus, Ohio, Nick Schmaltz and Cody Franson each had a goal and an assist, powering the Blackhawks to the win.

Laurent Dauphin, Jan Rutta and Vinnie Hinostroza also scored for Chicago, and Anton Forsberg made 38 stops.

Columbus starter Joonas Korpisalo allowed all five goals on 21 shots. Reserve Matiss Kivlenieks stopped both shots he faced.

Seth Jones scored both goals for the Blue Jackets.

It was the first meeting between the teams since the Blackhawks traded Artemi Panarin to the Blue Jackets in a multiplayer deal in June that brought Brandon Saad back to Chicago and also involved Forsberg.

SABRES 4, PENGUINS 3, OT

In University Park, Pennsylvania, Jack Eichel’s goal 25 seconds into overtime lifted Buffalo to the exhibition victory.

Jason Pominville scored twice for the Sabres. Matt Tennyson also scored, and Chad Johnson made 14 saves.

Jay McClement, Zach Aston-Reese and Olli Maatta scored for the Penguins.

Pittsburgh starter Antti Niemi made 17 saves on 19 shots. Casey DeSmith had six stops.

HURRICANES 2, LIGHTNING 1

In Tampa, Florida, Teuvo Teravainen had a goal and an assist, leading Carolina to the win.

Justin Williams also scored for Carolina. Alex Nedeljkovic made 14 saves, and reserve Callum Booth stopped all 11 shots he faced in the third.

Michael Leighton allowed both Carolina goals on 22 shots.

Adam Erne scored for the Lightning in the second period.

STARS 5, BLUES 3

In Dallas, Texas, Jamie Benn’s tiebreaking goal at 12:19 of the third pushed the Stars to the victory.

Mattias Janmark, Nicholas Caamano, Brett Ritchie and Tyler PItlick also scored for Dallas.

Dallas reserve Mike McKenna stopped all 11 shots he faced in the third. Starter Ben Bishop allowed all three St. Louis goals on 15 shots.

Samuel Blais had a goal and an assist for the Blues.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 4, AVALANCHE 1

In Denver, Colorado, Oscar Dansk stopped all 18 shots he faced in the third period to lead the expansion Golden Knights to the preseason win.

Vegas starter Maxime Lagace made 10 saves on 11 shots in his two periods of work.

Brad Hunt, Jonathan Marchessault, Oscar Lindberg and Tomas Hyka scored for the Golden Knights.

Nathan MacKinnon scored Colorado’s lone goal.

Spencer Martin made 24 saves for the Avalanche.

SENATORS 5, MAPLE LEAFS 2

In Toronto, Fredrik Claesson had a goal and an assist, helping Ottawa top Toronto.

Burgdoerfer made it 3-2 midway through the third period when he knocked in a rebound for his first of the preseason.

Filip Chlapik and Patrick Sieloff added empty-netters with less than two minutes to play in the third.

Patrick Marleau and James van Riemsdyk scored for Toronto. Frederik Andersen got the start for the Leafs and had 18 saves through two periods.

Mike Condon made 22 saves for Ottawa in just over a period and a half of work.

SHARKS 5, DUCKS 0

In San Jose, California, Aaron Dell recorded a 24-save shutout for San Jose.

Filip Sandberg, Daniel O’Regan, Mikkel Boedker, Kevin Labanc and Brandon Bollig scored for the Sharks.

Reto Berra allowed all five San Jose goals on 36 shots.