Brett Connolly lifts Capitals past Blues, 4-3
ST. LOUIS (AP) Brett Connolly scored with 4:26 left to give the Washington Capitals a 4-3 exhibition victory over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday.
Tom Wilson, Devante Smith-Pelly and John Carlson also scored for the Capitals, and Braden Holtby made 20 saves. Wilson was ejected late in the second period when he received a game misconduct for boarding Sam Blais.
Wade Megan, Dmitrij Jason and Braden Schenn scored for St. Louis. Jake Allen stopped 17 shots.
ISLANDERS 5, FLYERS 2
At Philadelphia, Anthony Beauvillier scored twice in a 3:39 span late in the second period and early in third to help New York beat Philadelphia.
Dennis Seidenberg, Anders Lee and Steve Bernier also scored for New York, and Thomas Greiss made 31 saves.
Michael Raffl and Wayne Simmonds scored for the Flyers, and Brian Elliott stopped 17 shots.
—
For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey
