Brad Marchand ejected for spearing Lightning player in the groin

It’s clear that Brad Marchand hasn’t let becoming one of the league’s best goal scorers change him much.

Despite launching himself into elite status with an 85-point season for the Bruins this year, Marchand still has the dirty pest qualities that have made him one of the most reviled players in the NHL. On Tuesday night, he chose a very unfortunate time to provide a reminder.

A regulation win over the Lightning on Tuesday night would give the Bruins their first playoff berth in three seasons. Unfortunately, they lost their leading man in the first period when Marchand delivered a spear to the groin of Tampa Bay defenseman Jake Dotchin.

Marchand received a five-minute spearing major and a game misconduct as a result of the play. Given his status as a repeat offender with a suspension history, there will likely be supplemental discipline coming as well. If it’s a suspension, that could be a serious blow to the Bruins, who are fighting for playoff positioning in an extremely tight Atlantic division race.

If Marchand ends up missing any additional time, he has nobody to blame but himself. That would normally be a very dumb and unnecessary play at any juncture, but it’s especially moronic considering how crucial of a time it came for the Bruins.