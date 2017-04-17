Paralyzed NWHL player Denna Laing teams up with ex-NHLer to finish Boston Marathon

Former NHL player Bobby Carpenter and NWHL player Denna Laing teamed up to finish the Boston Marathon in 4:32:30 on Monday.

Laing, 25, sustained a serious spinal cord injury during the 2015 Winter Classic while playing for the Boston Pride, paralyzing her and forcing her to use a wheelchair.

Carpenter, 53, last played in the NHL in 1999 with the Devils. Over his 16-year career, he played with the Devils, Capitals, Rangers, Kings and Bruins.

Here's video of the pair crossing the finish line.

Hockey star Hilary Knight also snapped a picture with her fellow players on the course.





Congratulations to former NHL star Bobby Carpenter and NWHL player Denna Laing on completing this year’s race in 4:32:30! pic.twitter.com/jXlSvQGhu9 — Boston Marathon (@bostonmarathon) April 17, 2017

Team Denna has raised more than $80,000 for Journey Forward Inc., an organization that helps people who have suffered spinal cord injuries. The team's original goal was to raise $53,000.

This article originally appeared on