Boston Bruins Ugly Week Continues

The Boston Bruins are still struggling to play complete games this season. In fact, tonight’s 6-5 shootout loss to the Detroit Red Wings seemed to be the team’s season condensed into a single game.

The Boston Bruins aren’t doing themselves any favors with their recent play. The B’s went up against two of the weakest teams in the league. For most teams, they would have collected their four points and looked ahead. Right now, the Bruins have only a single point. Instead of looking ahead, they’re looking at the present to find a way to stop the bleeding.

This week is turning a compressed version of the Bruins season. The Black and Gold collapsed on home ice and allowed the New York Islanders shut them out at the TD Garden. It was such an ugly defeat that Claude Julien cancelled practice on Tuesday in an effort to have the team regroup.

“I think it’s one of those [things] where you’ve got to regroup and recharge the batteries, and feel better,” said Patrice Bergeron of the cancellation. “Maybe a little bit of fatigue was part of it [Monday vs. the Isles] and you use a day like today to look forward, look at videos and be better the next day. It happens today and we have another game tomorrow [against Detroit].”

So the Bruins moved forward with a purpose. Sort of. They went into the Joe Louis Arena breathing fire. At least for the first period.

The Bruins started off with a 4-1 first period assault on the beleaguered Wings. It looked like the Bruins were going to show the fans a solid sixty minute game. It didn’t end up like that. The Red Wings came alive in the final two periods, catching up to the Bruins. For a brief period, Detroit actually pulled ahead of the Black and Gold.

In the end, the Boston Bruins owe their point to defenceman Adam McQuaid. McQuaid hasn’t scored a goal for the B’s since the Winter Classic against the Canadiens.

The Bruins front office chairs have got to start to feel like their padded with napalm right now. The B’s haven’t been able to string together a solid patch of wins, and the fans have no idea what kind of team they’ll see from period to period.

If the Bruins stay like this, there will be some big moves made in the near future.

