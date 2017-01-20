Boston Bruins Trying To Reverse The Trend

The Boston Bruins have had an ugly week so far. They’ve pulled out only a single point and have lost their second place position in the Atlantic. If the Bruins don’t find their game tonight against Chicago, the B’s may finally be moved to make changes.

Nothing seems to be going right for the Black and Gold. The Boston Bruins haven’t won back-to-back games in over a month. The call for the Claude Julien‘s removal gets louder and angrier by the day. The Bruins seem afraid to put anyone but Tuukka Rask in net, and Rask is starting to wear down under all the work.

The Bruins have fallen to third in the Atlantic and could soon find themselves out of a playoff position. The B’s have played more games than anyone in the Eastern Conference, and there are teams just a few points behind with four or more games in hand over Boston.

The Bruins are going to attempt to regroup after their 6-5 shootout loss to the Red Wings earlier this week. That loss was especially painful for the B’s, who had a 4-1 lead at one point in the game.

“Both [losses] can be great lessons if we learn from it, and neither was very enjoyable,” said Bruins alternate captain David Backes (according to CSNNE. com). “That was probably the quietest I think our guys were all year on that plane ride home from Detroit.

“To me, that’s a great sign that it hit us in the heart, and it hit us where it really mattered. We’re thinking about how we can turn the tide and thinking about we can be victorious the next time out.

“We had the lead, and in a lot of instances you’re expecting, as you should, to come out of there with two points. We’re at the time in the season where wins need to be garnered and taken home.

“There were a lot of aspects where we should have grabbed the game back. When you feel like you’ve had a lot of opportunities to take the game and you don’t do it, it’s not a good feeling. I was reflecting on that during a very quiet team plane ride back from Detroit, and it seemed pretty clear that the whole team was feeling wounded. I think it’s a good sign that guys were feeling that way, and that means they’re going to do everything in their power to not have that feeling again.”

So, what to the Bruins need to do? They’ve got to put Zane McIntyre in net. If they don’t they’re just going to burn Tuukka Rask out.

They’ve also got to make some decisions on who can be sent down to Providence and who should be put on the waiver wire. The B’s finally have a healthy roster of forwards and they need to put together a solid four lines. (Waiving Jimmy Hayes wouldn’t be a bad idea.)

The Bruins are attempting to find their game tonight against the Chicago Blackhawks. Matt Beleskey is back on the ice for the Bruins. The B’s really have run out of excuses. All their solid players are back. If the B’s fail to win tonight, or even get obliterated by the Hawks….that will likely be the straw that broke the camel’s (named Claude) back.

