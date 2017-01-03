Boston Bruins Trade Options: Gabriel Landeskog

With a Need for a Top-Six Scoring Left Winger, the Boston Bruins Could Explore a Trade for Gabriel Landeskog From the Colorado Avalanche

Another day, another Bruins loss due to lack of offense. After losing 3-0 to the New Jersey Devils, the Bruins offensive woes were once again exploited Monday. While the Bruins certainly have the ability to score, it’s the inconsistency from game-to-game as well as slow starts that have hurt the Bruins so much this season.

The Bruins’ have scored 95 goals for this season. that ranks them ahead of just 11 teams – all of whom have played anywhere from two to four games less than Boston to date. In terms of goals-against, the Bruins rank 8th in the league with 97 goals-against. While they’ve allowed so few goals, their offense simply hasn’t been good enough to cover the slack. Even worse is the fact that the team is relying on Tuukka Rask to be excellent every night – which he has been for the most part, but which simply isn’t sustainable. What the Bruins need, is a legitimate top-six left winger who can come in and help produce offensively while also playing a responsible defensive game.

Normally, players that fill that fill those criteria are hard to come by. Fortunately for the Bruins, the Colorado Avalanche may be open for business. Currently the 30th place team in the NHL, the Avalanche need some change in their lineup. The Avalanche have allowed the most goals in the league this season, and have scored the fewest. While they have some very talented players on their team, it’s clear that something isn’t working.

Joe Sakic Open for Business

While no team wants to trade away a 24-year-old who has already scored over 100 goals, the Avalanche look ready to listen on Gabriel Landeskog. When looking at the Avalanche’ captain, there’s little to not like. The 6-foot-1, 201 pound forward has the size, skill, and passes the eye-test with flying colors. In a day-and-age in sports where advanced stats and analytics are becoming more-and-more prominent, Landeskog passes those tests as well. His HERO chart can be seen here. What the HERO chart shows is that Landeskog is a legitimate top-line point producer and possession player. It also shows that his linemates are significantly better with him than without him.

In 382 games, Landeskog has scored 106 goals and 257 points. He’s already played in six NHL seasons after being drafted with the second overall selection in 2011. He’s also recorded four 20 goal seasons, as well as nine goals in 36 games during the lockout-shortened season in 2012-13. Landeskog also comes with a very affordable $5.571 million cap hit that runs until the end of the 2020-21 season.

For the Bruins, Landeskog looks like the perfect trade option. The cost, however, is always the major question mark when looking at trade negotiations. Fortunately for the Bruins, they may have exactly what the Avalanche are looking for.

Good Players Have High Trade-Value

According to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, this is the situation coming out of Colorado:

“Now, if you’re asking about Matt Duchene or Gabriel Landeskog from what I understand, teams have been told they’re not giving these guys because they’re panicking. If you want to come at [the Avalanche] with good, young defencemen or prospects, [they] are prepared to listen. But the packages are going to have to be big because they look at both [players] and see good players signed to good contracts.” – Elliotte Friedman

While it looks like the Bruins are dealing with a lack of defense now, many forget their prospects. The Bruins have a stockpile of young defensemen on the way that could interest Colorado. While they could look at any combination of trades, some of the players that they have include Jakub Zboril, Jeremy Lauzon, Charlie McAvoy, Rob O’Gara and Matt Grzelcyk. The Bruins also have Colin Miller and Torey Krug who could be interesting options for the Avalanche.

While the Bruins haven’t been directly linked to the Avalanche, there’s no reason to think they won’t at least inquire. It would simply be irresponsible of Bruins’ general manager Don Sweeney to not at least make a phone call to Colorado to see if Sakic has an interest in any of Boston’s young blueliners. The discussion will probably start with Brandon Carlo, but if Sakic and the Avalanche are heart-bent on getting Carlo back in the deal, then the discussions will probably end there. If both sides can find common ground and look at others in the deal, then something could get done.

