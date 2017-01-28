Boston Bruins Switch Up Goaltenders

“Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, January 27, that the team has recalled goaltender Anton Khudobin from the Providence Bruins of the American Hockey League (AHL). Sweeney also announced that the team has assigned goaltender Zane McIntyre to Providence.

The Boston Bruins have decided to make a few moves when it comes to their backup goaltenders. They’ve decided to put Zane McIntyre and Anton Khudobin back where they were at the start of the season. For better or worse, McIntyre is headed back to Providence, and Khudobin will once again wear the spoked ‘B’ for the Bruins.

The Boston Bruins have decided to switch up their backup goaltenders as the NHL takes the weekend off for the All-Star break.

Khudobin, 30, has played in eight games with Boston this season and in his 8-year NHL career, the 5-foot-11, 203-pound netminder has recorded a 44-41-8 record with a 2.45 goals against average and .917 save percentage. Khudobin has also appeared in nine games with Providence in 2016-17, compiling a 6-2-1 record with a 2.72 goals against average and a .896 save percentage.

The UST-Kamenogorsk, Kazakhstan native was originally selected by Minnesota in the seventh round (206th overall) of the 2004 NHL Entry Draft. He signed with Boston as a free agent on July 1, 2016.

McIntyre, 24, has played in seven games with Boston in 2016-17, posting a 0-3-1 record with a 3.95 goals against average and .860 save percentage. He has also appeared in 10 games for Providence this season, compiling a 10-0-0 record with a 1.41 goals against average and .951 save percentage. McIntyre led the AHL in wins, GAA and save percentage at the time of his recall on January 6.

McIntyre played his first professional season with Providence in 2015-16, recording a 14-8-7 record with a 2.68 goals against average and .898 save percentage in 31 games. He had a six-game point streak (4-0-2) and allowed two goals or fewer in 13 of his 28 complete games.

The Thief River Falls, Minnesota native was originally selected by Boston in the sixth round (165th overall) of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft.”

I think (and I know I’m not the only one here) McIntyre got a raw deal here. The Bruins could have put him out there a few more times against some of the weaker teams. I don’t think the Bruins gave McIntyre enough of a chance to shine while he was in Boston. (It certainly didn’t help matters that the entire Bruins team was playing some seriously ugly Jekyll-and-Hyde hockey while he was here.)

As for Anton Khudobin, he’s been given a golden opportunity to redeem himself. When the Bruins signed Khudobin at the start of the season, people were happy to get ‘Dobby’ back. He had been reliable in the past for the Bruins, and there was hope he could be useful again. He’s been underwhelming up to now.

Perhaps Khudobin can shake off the rust that hampered his work early in the season, and he can help the B’s put up a few wins when Tuukka Rask isn’t in the net.

Personally, I don’t think he’ll do it. He’s been mediocre in the crease all season. He wasn’t much better in Providence. How will his AHL numbers (2.72 goals against average and a sub .900 save percentage) stack up against NHL teams.

Hopefully this works out for the best and the Bruins can stay in the playoff hunt.