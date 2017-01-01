Boston Bruins Start 2017 Without David Backes
The Boston Bruins will be without alternate captain and forward David Backes as the B’s start 2017.
The Boston Bruins head into the second half of the 2016-17 season missing another one of their players. Bruins forward David Backes has been listed as out indefinitely with a concussion. Backes will need to go through the concussion protocols and there is no time-table for his return.
The 32-year old forward sustained his injury from a hit by Buffalo Sabres forward William Carrier in the first period of the Bruins’ 4-2 win on Thursday. While some people (myself included) thought the hit was a dirty head hit, the league determined it was just unfortunate. Carrier received a two-minute penalty for an illegal check to the head.
William Carrier injures David Backes with a hit to the head pic.twitter.com/pOFtuKj2h6
— Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) December 30, 2016
“I keep looking at it,” said Carrier according to the Buffalo News. “I was just trying to finish my hit, and I think he turned while I was finishing my hit. I played with him in St. Louis, too. I know the guy. I didn’t want to injure him or anything. I know he’s had a few concussions in the past, too, so I feel kind of bad for him.”
So far this season Backes has 19 points (9 goals) 10 assists in 33 games with Boston. Backes has been a real iron man in the NHL. He’s missed only 16 games in the last eight years. Backes is also closing in on the 500-point mark for his career. He currently has 479 points (215 goals) in 760 NHL games.
In his absence, forward Frank Vatrano has been promoted to the second line. The B’s are hoping on Vatrano to put up a few more goals like the one he put in against Buffalo on New Years Eve. The Bruins finished out 2016 with a 3-1 win against the Sabres.