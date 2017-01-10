Boston Bruins Should Waive Jimmy Hayes

The Boston Bruins waived goaltender Anton Khudobin last week. While that’s a step in the right direction, the Bruins should also waive forward Jimmy Hayes.

The Boston Bruins know they need to make a few changes to their lineup. While the B’s are still in a playoff position, it’s likely they’ll lose it once the other teams catch up with them in games played. So, what can the Black and Gold do to move the team forward and maybe even free up some cap space?

The Bruins need to put Jimmy Hayes on Waivers.

To be blunt, Jimmy Hayes just isn’t getting it done in Boston. When the Bruins signed Hayes, they were expecting the 6’6″ forward to be an imposing physical presence on the ice. They were hoping he could be the big body on the forecheck, delivering punishing (but clean) hits to the B’s opponents.

One would think the Bruins would have learned by now not to hire the ‘gritty kid from the neighborhood’ by now. This looks like a lesson that the B’s aren’t ready to learn just yet.

Hayes certainly didn’t deliver last season. Hayes was finding himself getting out-muscled by players significantly smaller than him. Matt Beleskey ended up becoming the Bruins player that took over the Milan Lucic role for Boston.

This year, it’s more of the same from Hayes has played in 36 games this season with the Black and Gold. He has three points. Three. Only four players on the team have less points than him. Two of them (Anton Blidh and Joe Morrow) are essentially part-time players, and the other two (Kevan Miller and Adam McQuaid) are often injured.

The rest of his stats aren’t very promising. His -4 rating isn’t the worst on the team, but it can be so much better. In the face-off circle, Hayes isn’t very effective. So far, he’s only won 26.67% of his battles there. His shot percentage is 3.5%, the lowest among the forwards. Of all the Bruins who have scored a goal this season, only Torey Krug has a lower percentage.

Right now, the 27-year old Hayes on track for a sub-ten point season. The Boston Bruins are paying him $2.4 million a season to play like a fourth-line ECHL player. That’s woefully unacceptable.

If the B’s put Hayes on the waiver wire, someone might claim him. If he’s claimed, then the Bruins could have more cap space to play with, giving them an advantage before the trade deadline. If not, Hayes being sent to the AHL could be just the kick in the pants he needs to change his game.

