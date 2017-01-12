Boston Bruins Prospects: McAvoy Leads Deep List of NHL Potentials

Regardless of how the Boston Bruins play in there here and now, their future remains immensely bright. Let’s take a look at Boston’s deep stable of prospects, at each level of development.

As the 2017 IIHF World Juniors Championship came to a close, few teams in the NHL were as well represented as the Boston Bruins. Charlie McAvoy was a unanimous First Team All-Star and USA’s workhorse on the back end. Jeremy Lauzon and Jakub Zboril displayed the same poise and playmaking ability they’ve been showcasing all year in the QMJHL. Ryan Lindgren’s low-maintenance, rock-solid game was a boon to Team USA’s bottom pairing. Goaltender Daniel Vladar didn’t have the tournament he’d hoped for, though his Czech squad was thoroughly overmatched in their 5-2 loss versus Sweden, thus skewing his stats.

All in all, Boston Bruins’ prospect participants showcased their considerable talents on the world stage. And the best part? The prospects playing in this year’s WJC make up less than half of Boston’s highly touted amateurs.

The order of the following prospects is categorically based on their likely arrival in Boston, with those knocking on the door appearing first. Players currently on Boston’s roster are not included. All categories named after Bob Dylan songs, in hopes that “The Times They Are A-Changin’. Without further ado….

“Knockin’ On Heaven’s (Boston’s) Door”

Prospects Who Have Already Played (Or Will Likely Soon Appear) With Boston

Danton Heinen-Left Wing/Right Wing, Providence Bruins

Danton Heinen’s performance in camp and the preseason was impossible to ignore. Many (including yours truly) predicted big things immediately from the former University of Denver star. His ascension was a welcome development for Boston, having just lost Frank Vatrano for an estimated three-plus months. Instead, Heinen has gone pointless in Boston through eight games and has been in Providence for most of the season.

In fairness to Heinen, he wasn’t put in the most advantageous of spots; jumping from college hockey to an NHL top-six is difficult for the most highly-touted prospect, let alone a former Fourth Round Pick. Playing against the opposition’s best players nightly is an easy way for a 21-year-old rookie to lose a little confidence.

Through 24 games in Providence, Heinen has eight goals to go along with 19 points. Lauded for his Hockey IQ and talent alike, Heinen has the look of a future second or third line player. He can play either wing and could very well wind up an all-situations player for the Bruins. I would personally like to see him receive another call-up, this time with the intent to play him in a bottom-six role. Should Boston continue to falter/tread water, it’s likely a roster shake-up leads to a recall for Heinen.

ETA: Later this season

Matt Grzelcyk-Defense, Providence Bruins

The Charlestown-native and former Boston University captain has already cracked the B’s lineup this season, appearing in two games in December. Playing sheltered minutes on an injury-riddled blue line, the former Third Round Pick handled himself well before being sent back to Providence. In the AHL, Grzelcyk has two goals and 15 points, to go along with a plus-15 through 30 games. Often playing top-pairing minutes, he’s been a huge part of the P-Bruins’ success up to this point.

Grzelcyk is essentially a Torey Krug clone; he’s an undersized (5 foot 9, 175 pounds), left-shooting puck mover with excellent offensive instincts and great wheels. Like Krug, he has a tremendous compete level to compensate for his small stature. With Krug already in the fold and the NHL placing increased value on d-men who can transition the puck, Boston may be tempted to include Grzelcyk in a trade package, either leading up to this year’s deadline or in the offseason. Another half-season of development in Providence should have “Grizz” competing for bottom-pairing minutes and power play time next season.

ETA: 2017-2018 Season

Rob O’Gara-Defense, Providence Bruins

Like Grzelcyk, O’Gara has already appeared in Boston, playing in the Bruins’ first three contests of the season. Through 26 games in Providence, O’Gara has two goals and five points while playing a steady, low-maintenance game. The former Yale captain’s game has never been based around offense, but rather using his 6 foot 4, 205-pound frame to keep opponents wide and clear of the crease. Selected in the Fifth Round of the 2011 Draft, O’Gara is older (and a touch more seasoned) than most of his fellow prospects. Conversely, he’s also probably closer to his ceiling.

O’Gara has the capability to be an NHL regular. His ceiling is likely that of a shutdown, bottom-pairing/penalty killing defenseman. What Boston chooses to do with Adam McQuaid and Kevan Miller will likely affect whether O’Gara plies his trade in Boston or elsewhere.

ETA: 2017-2018 Season

Jake DeBrusk-Left Wing, Providence Bruins

Jake DeBrusk has been really heating up of late, with six goals in his last nine games. The former 14th Overall Pick now has ten goals and 20 points in 36 games as he continues to adjust to pro hockey. DeBrusk played through a gruesome injury to his “special area” last season, and still managed to average better than a point per game in the WHL…that’s pretty much the definition of toughness. He’s creative, a proven finisher, and a diligent worker at both ends of the ice. He also has NHL bloodlines: His father Louie was a veteran of 400 NHL games.

DeBrusk has recently been mentioned in trade talks with the Colorado Avalanche. Between established NHLers under contract and a handful of talented forwards on the way, DeBrusk is a player who could very well be shipped elsewhere to acquire the kind of impact player Boston needs in the here and now. Should the B’s hold on to him, he could be seen playing for Boston as soon as this year.

ETA: 2017-2018 Season

“Tomorrow Is A Long Time”

Charlie McAvoy-Defense, Boston University Terriers

As a WJC Gold Medal was being hung around Charlie McAvoy’s neck last week, the Boston Bruins were busy coughing up another lead en route to a 4-3 loss at the hands of the Edmonton Oilers. The contrast of the two moments was enough for me to take to Twitter and suggest (facetiously) burning a year off of McAvoy’s ELC and putting him on the next flight to Boston.

The BU sophomore was a dynamo for the entire tournament. He made the big plays. He made the little plays. McAvoy led all Team USA players in ice time, playing in every conceivable situation. He finished the tournament with two goals, six points, and was a plus-6 through seven games. Shortly after winning gold, he was named the player of the game, as well as a First Team All-Star for his stellar play.

At BU, McAvoy anchors the blue line on a team overflowing with talent. His 14 points through 18 games pace the unit, and his ability to excel in all situations have earned numerous Drew Doughty comparisons. He’s built like a block of iron at 6’0″, 210 pounds. He skates like the wind, possesses a hard shot with a quick release, makes tape-to-tape passes, and can lay the thunder like few others (ask Lawson Crouse). He is the complete package.

McAvoy is looking more and more like an absolute steal as the 14th pick in this past year’s draft. He’s as untouchable as a prospect can be. Most likely, Bruins fans can expect him to be competing for (and earning) a spot in next season’s training camp. Hell, he might even suit up for a game or two toward the end of this season. He’s ready.

ETA:2017-2018 Season

Jeremy Lauzon-Defense, Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (QMJHL)

Like Charlie McAvoy, Jeremy Lauzon built upon his reputation at the WJC. Also like McAvoy, Lauzon potted a huge goal in the gold medal game. In addition to these similarities, Lauzon is also looking like a steal at his draft spot (52nd Overall). With two goals, three points, and a plus-5 throughout the tournament Lauzon has kept the train moving this season. For Rouyn-Noranda in “The Q,” Lauzon has 11 points through 13 games while playing in all situations.

The 6’3″, 205 pound Lauzon has the size (and the tools) to succeed at the next level, and likely soon. He’s physical without crossing the line. He jumps into the rush, but judiciously so; he’s rarely caught out of position. Lauzon sees the ice well, makes a great first pass, and possesses a quick release. Furthermore, he has a mental toughness that cannot be coached. The 19-year-old rushed back from a gruesome neck laceration in time to play in last year’s Memorial Cup Final and did not skip a beat.

With considerable turnover expected on Boston’s blue line next season, Lauzon should be in the thick of the competition.

ETA: 2017-2018 Season

Zachary Senyshyn-Right Wing, Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds

Zachary Senyshyn was THE surprise pick of the 2015 NHL Draft. Pegged by most to land somewhere in the Second Round, Boston was harshly criticized for selecting Senyshyn 15th Overall. As an OHL rookie battling for ice time on a veteran Greyhounds squad, Senyshyn had still managed to score 26 goals. Boston saw the potential.

Senyshyn potted 45 goals in 66 games last season, and is just getting better; he currently sits at 24 goals and 35 points in just 31 games. That’s 69 goals in less than 100 games…..bonkers.

Senyshyn was surprisingly left off of Canada’s WJC roster (he was among the last players cut), hopefully adding even more fuel to his reported fire/desire to improve.

His combination of dangerous speed, finishing ability, and tenacity on the forecheck would be a tremendous addition to a Boston forward group lacking pop and sizzle these days. Moreover, the 6 foot 2, 195 pound Senyshyn already has the size to withstand the physicality of the NHL. Still just 19 years old, he needs to round out the defensive side of his game and improve his play without the puck. A string of ailments prevented Boston from getting a solid look at Senyshyn in this past year’s training camp and preseason, adding, even more, intrigue to his performance with the big boys next September.

Could He Make the 2017-18 Roster?

For varying reasons, it’s doubtful that Ryan Spooner, Jimmy Hayes, and Dominic Moore will be back next season….not to mention the possible Expansion Draft-plucking of Matt Beleskey. With spots up for grabs and Boston starving for offense, I’m betting on the kid to make Boston’s Opening Day roster. Should Senyshyn require some refinement it’s important to note that he’ll be AHL eligible next season; his days in the OHL are numbered.

ETA: 2017-2018 Season

Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson-Center, Boston University Terriers

“JFK,” as he shall henceforth be known (especially in Boston), continues to impress. Like his BU teammate Charlie McAvoy, a similarly flattering comparison has been bestowed upon the Swede: That of Boston’s own Patrice Bergeron.

“Two-way game” is the first thing you’ll hear any scout say about JFK. It’s quite unusual for a player his age (20 years old) to already be so complete defensively. In addition to his impressive defensive acumen, the BU sophomore has been red-hot offensively of late. With seven of his teammates playing in the WJC, JFK stepped out from their shadows to notch a hat trick, leading the Terriers to victory. With his teammates back for Sunday’s “Frozen Fenway” affair, the slick center notched two more goals; at one point Forsbacka-Karlsson had scored four consecutive goals for BU.

His recent offensive explosion now has him at 20 points through 19 games, while playing some of the most complete hockey you’ll see from a collegian. Bruins fans have every right to get more and more excited about this kid. It’s highly likely he winds up centering Boston’s fourth (and perhaps even third) line next season, though he’s capable of much more in due time.

ETA: 2017-2018 Season

“Down The Highway”

Prospects Who Are Close, But Likely Need A Touch More Seasoning

Jakub Zboril-Defense, Saint John Sea Dogs (QMJHL)

Jakub Zboril sits somewhere between this category and the last. He was drafted higher than several guys in the categories above, but his development hasn’t always trended upward. Zboril struggled last season, coming well short of the stellar offensive numbers he’d posted in his draft year. In fairness, this was in part due to being asked to play more of a stay-at-home game alongside partner Thomas Chabot (this past year’s WJC MVP). Part of it was a genuine regression.

This season, Zboril has rebounded quite nicely. Currently in “The Q,” Zboril has six goals and 19 points through 23 games for the division leading Sea Dogs. In the WJC, Zboril recorded four assists and was a plus-2 for the Czechs while anchoring their blue line. But, once again, the performance had its ups and downs. Often a great play would be followed by a bad pinch or a bad penalty. There’s no denying the talent is there….it’s just taking a bit longer for Zboril to put all the pieces together than his fellow B’s prospects.

A Lot to Be Excited About

Zboril is a fluid, however, not elite, skater. He does not hesitate to join the rush or push the pace and possesses a good first-pass. He has a hard and accurate shot, and does not hesitate one iota to throw the body around; he’s been suspended for multiple games in each of the past two seasons for borderline hits.

Defensively, the 6 foot 2, 185 pound Czech possesses great positioning but could stand to add some bulk to his rangy frame. He was muscled off of pucks on more than a few occasions in the WJC; a trend that will only continue at the next level. The rise of McAvoy and Lauzon push Zboril to Providence next year to round out his game.

ETA: 2018-2019 Season

Anders Bjork-Center/Left Wing, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Bjork is tearing up the college hockey ranks this season. Through 21 games the Wisconsin native has 14 goals and 33 points, landing him in the NCAA’s top-five scorers. He has built upon his game nicely after averaging a point per game for the Fighting Irish last season, becoming an all-situations player.

Anders Bjork will likely be next year’s Danton Heinen; the similarities are plentiful. Both are gifted playmakers with a phenomenal Hockey IQ. They both possess great speed, and the ability to make plays at that speed. They were drafted 30 picks apart in the middle rounds of the 2014 Draft. Bjork (5’11”, 183 pounds) could also stand to add some bulk to withstand the NHL’s physicality and consistently win battles along the boards (one of Heinen’s downfalls this year). And Bjork (like Heinen) is likely to be on the fringe of Boston’s roster next season, but just a touch too ripe.

ETA: 2018-2019 Season

Jesse Gabrielle-Left Wing, Prince George Cougars (WHL)

The Brad Marchand-clone is having another terrific season in the WHL. After putting up 40 goals and 75 points in 72 games last season, Gabrielle is at it again with 19 goals and 33 points in 33 games this season. The 6-foot, 205-pound Saskatchewan native has deliberately modeled his game after “The Little Ball of Hate,” and the results thus far have been great. Not only is he adept at agitating, but he’s more than capable fighting his own battles (literally) and dishing out punishing checks.

He possesses a good stride and acceleration, above average puck skills, and a sneaky good shot. The 105th Selection in the 2015 Draft recently signed his entry-level deal with Boston, and could very well wind up being a real steal at his draft spot. Also like Marchand, Gabrielle possesses the style of game that would allow him to begin his NHL career in Boston’s bottom-six, unlike a more finesse-driven player. He could even wind up competing for a fourth line spot next season.

Few expected Brad Marchand to develop into an NHL All-Star after being a Third Round Pick. Should Gabrielle develop into just a solid third-line player (well within his capability) the B’s could have a prototypical “Bruin” on their hands.

ETA: 2018-2019 Season

Peter Cehlarik-Left Wing, Providence Bruins

Cehlarik, like Jakub Zboril, falls somewhere between this category and the previous one. There are facets of his game that are NHL-ready: He’s dangerous with the puck on his stick, and his adept at making plays in tight; think Loui Eriksson. He’s a skilled passer and uses his 6-foot-2, 195-pound frame to shield defenders from the puck. His 14 goals through 30 games lead the P-Bruins, and he’s dangerous in the shootout. Moreover, he played over 100 games in Sweden’s pro league prior to coming overseas and is still just 21 years old.

Conversely, Cehlarik is not the strongest skater in the organization. He’s big, but not terribly physical. His defensive game and play without the puck leave a little something to be desired, especially in Claude Julien’s system. This is the likeliest reason we’ve yet to see him in Boston, despite the team’s need for scoring. The Slovak very well could make a cameo at some point this season or next, but his likeliest impact will come a bit farther down the road.

ETA: 2018-2019 Season

“Beyond The Horizon”

Prospects We Should Be Excited About, But Shouldn’t Be Holding Our Breath For

Ryan Lindgren-Defense, Minnesota Golden Gophers

The Golden Gopher freshman plays a no-frills, rock-solid game. He’s more of a stay-at-home player than most of his fellow prospects, using his size (6 foot, 200 pounds), strength, positioning, and determination to outwork his opponents. He battles in the corners, he battles in front of the net and takes pride in being a shutdown player and leader. Offensively, he does possess a hard shot from the point and is poised and calm with the puck.

Playing on Team USA’s bottom pairing in the WJC, the 18-year-old recorded one point and was a plus-4 en route to gold. An illness, unfortunately, kept him out of the gold medal game, but he’ll be back in the tourney next season, possibly as team captain.

At Minnesota, Lindgren has one goal and three points through 15 games.

Lindgren’s low-maintenance and steady game would likely land him an NHL spot sooner, were Boston’s pipeline not so loaded with elite prospects at his position. Lindgren likely plays another year or two at Minnesota before battling for an NHL spot.

ETA: 2018-2019/2019-2020 Season

Ryan Donato-Center, Harvard Crimson

Like fellow prospect Jake DeBrusk, Ryan Donato has NHL bloodlines (father Ted played 796 NHL games and over 500 with Boston). The younger Donato currently plays for his father at Harvard and has made great strides in his sophomore season. The Scituate native currently has 9 goals and 17 points in just 14 games for the Crimson, as he has nearly equaled last season’s numbers in less than half as many games.

With silky mitts, a dogged work ethic, and a coach’s son’s attention to detail, Donato is the real deal. Already a solid two-way center, the 20-year-old will only get better with time. Expect another season (or two) at Harvard before Donato makes the leap.

ETA: 2018-2019/2019-2020 Season

Daniel Vladar-Goaltender, Atlanta Gladiators (ECHL)

After a six-game stint with Providence, Vladar has been back in the ECHL for a month. The 19-year-old handled himself well in his call-up, with a .914 save percentage in his six games. Vladar is long and rangy, at 6 foot 5, 185 pounds, and also boasts great athleticism. His size allows him to fill the net, which is also fitting of the mold of goaltenders in the “new” NHL. He has passed Malcolm Subban on the team’s positional rankings, and the sky is truly the limit for the Czech native.

Having said that, Vladar is still quite raw. His positioning and rebound control need refinement, which is normal for a 19-year-old. But his performance at the WJC left a bit to be desired. Vladar stopped 19 of 22 shots in a loss to Denmark and just 32 of 37 shots in a loss to Sweden. That was the end of Vladar’s turn in net for the Czechs, undoubtedly leaving a bitter taste in the youngster’s mouth.

With Zane McIntyre similarly young and currently serving as Boston’s backup, Vladar has time to develop. The 75th Pick in the 2015 Draft will likely get another look in the AHL this season before locking down a full-time role there next year. With Rask firmly entrenched as the starter and McIntyre blossoming, Vladar’s ascension through the ranks is not entirely up to him, though his talent certainly helps.

ETA: 2019-2020 Season

Trent Frederic-Center, Wisconsin Badgers

Like a couple other names on this list, Frederic’s selection 27th Overall in 2016 raised eyebrows (and voices). Many were shocked as Boston reached for Frederic in lieu of more exciting prospects, such as Alex DeBrincat. Projected by most to be a mid-late second round pick, became a late first-round pick. With late first round picks historically being a bit of a crapshoot, it’s clear Boston was looking for something of a known commodity in Frederic, though it may not have been the smartest move.

Standing 6 foot 2, 205 pounds, the soon-to-be 19-year-old is already physically imposing. He plays a solid two-way game, is great on the face-off dot and on the penalty kill, and projects to be a solid checking line center. Offensively, he uses his size to his advantage, serving as a great net-front presence and excels at possessing the puck while shielding it from defenders.

Frederic has surprised many by recording five goals and 15 points in just 12 games as a college freshman; a much greater offensive output than what’s expected of him at this juncture. Should he maintain this high-level play, he (like Zach Senyshyn before him) will quickly quiet his detractors.

ETA: 2019-2020 Season

Ryan Fitzgerald – Center, Boston College Eagles

Fitzgerald is somewhat of a forgotten man in Boston’s pipeline. Fitzgerald (like Jake Debrusk and Ryan Donato) has hockey bloodlines; his father Tom is a veteran of over 1,000 NHL games, who ended his career with the Black & Gold. Selected 120th Overall in the 2013 Draft, Fitzgerald is wrapping up a solid four-year career at BC. After freshman and sophomore seasons in which he scored 13 and 17 goals respectively, Fitzgerald had a breakout campaign his junior season to the tune of 24 goals and 47 points in 40 games. This season, though, Fitzgerald has continued his strong play, scoring 17 points in as many games.

Not the biggest (5’11”, 180 pounds), nor the fastest prospect, Fitzgerald is a worker…plain and simple. The North Reading native plays with a chip on his shoulder on a nightly basis and has more than a little skill to go along with it.

It’s difficult to make predictions about guys like Fitzgerald. His lack of size and speed could very well keep him out of the NHL entirely. His combination of desire, work ethic, and puck skills could also get him into a team’s bottom-six sooner rather than later. With a handful of long-term contracts already in Boston as well as some flashier prospects on this list, odds are that Fitzgerald’s time is a little down the road. But with NHL bloodlines and a local connection fueling a talented workhorse like Fitzgerald, I wouldn’t count him out for long.

ETA: 2019-2020 Season

“Someday, Baby”

Prospects Whose Arrival Is Largely Up In The Air

Cameron Hughes-Left Wing, Wisconsin Badgers

Wiley Sherman-Defense, Harvard Crimson

Oskar Steen-Center/Right Wing, Farjestads BK (SHL)

It’s always tough to peg if/when a late round prospect will arrive. Zane McIntyre was a Sixth Round Pick in 2010. Rob O’Gara was a Fifth Round Pick in 2011. Anton Blidh was a Sixth Round Pick in 2013. That’s three players picked between 151st and 180th who arrived seven, six, and four years after being drafted. There are numerous other late rounders, though, who never arrived at all.

Hughes has skills for days, but is a small/slight 5 foot 11, 160 pounds. More of a playmaker than goal scorer, Hughes could use a little extra bulk to withstand the wear and tear that took a toll on his draft ranking. Hughes currently has 15 points in 18 games in Madison, following up nicely on his 25 points in 32 games last season.

Some Other Prospects

Wiley Sherman, conversely, is a giant. The 6 foot 7, 220-pound defenseman is currently in his junior season at Harvard. Though no one will confuse him for Dustin Byfuglien, Sherman did record 10 points in 31 games last season…he’s not a statue either. With Boston’s pipeline loaded with top notch prospects, the path for Sherman is not exactly clear. Nevertheless, his size and long-term development make him intriguing in the long run.

Oskar Steen is a workhorse. He’s the energizer bunny. A small (but solid) 5 foot 9, 185 pounds, Steen never takes a shift off. He battles for every inch of ice, be it in the corners or in front of the net. Players like Steen make for exceptional penalty killers; a role he’s currently handling with aplomb in Sweden’s pro league.

But Steen is not just a Swedish Rudy. He possesses great acceleration, as well as quickness, and can make plays at game speed. His game looks to be tailor-made for an NHL bottom-six, like fellow Swede and Bruins forward PJ Axelsson.

“I Threw It All Away”

The Time Has Come And Gone

Malcolm Subban-Goaltender, Providence Bruins

Poor Malcolm Subban. In just four periods of NHL hockey, it’s likely PK’s younger brother has played his entire Boston Bruins career. The 24th Overall Pick in the 2012 Draft, Subban has yet to establish himself in the AHL, let alone the NHL. Subban is currently 4-8-1 in Providence, with a GAA over 3.00 and a save percentage just a hair over .900.

Having been passed on the organization’s depth chart by Zane McIntyre (and possibly even Daniel Vladar), Subban’s career isn’t necessarily over, however. His career in Boston is a different story. Best of luck to him elsewhere.

Summary

No, “summary” is not a Bob Dylan song.

It’s safe to say that this is the deepest prospect pool the Bruins have had in a long time, though that isn’t hard given the team’s atrocious drafting in the mid-2000s. There is considerable talent all over the ice, both depth wise and on an individual level. With marquee players on the parent club nearing or moving beyond their prime years as the team continues to tread water, many of these young guys can’t get to Boston soon enough. With roster turnover expected at forward, as well as defense next season, spots will be up for grabs…it will be up to Boston’s youngsters to get the team off of ‘Desolation Row” and toward the “Gates of Eden.”

