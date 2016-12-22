Boston Bruins: Jaromir Jagr Chasing History Against Former Team Thursday Night

When the Boston Bruins take on the Florida Panthers on Thursday, they’ll be trying to fight a history-making moment. Former Bruins’ forward Jaromir Jagr just tied Mark Messier for second all-time in points Tuesday and is looking to become the sole holder of that spot against the Bruins on Thursday.

Jagr, of course, spent time with the Bruins in 2013 after being acquired at that year’s trade deadline. The Bruins sent for Lane MacDermid, Cody Payne, and a conditional second-round pick – which became a first round pick as the Bruins qualified for the Eastern Conference Finals, to Dallas to acquire Jagr. The Bruins actually made it to the Stanley Cup Finals that season before losing to the Chicago Blackhawks in six.

Jagr played in 11 regular season games with the Bruins, scoring two goals and nine points in that time. He also went on to play in 22 post-season games, recording 10 assists and failing to tally a goal.

Fast forward four years and two teams, and Jagr is still playing. Not only he is still playing, however, he’s been playing at a high level and even put up 27 goals and 66 points in 79 games last season. When he takes on his former team, however, Jagr will only need one point to make history. Only one player has ever recorded 1,888 points in NHL history (Wayne Gretzky), but the Czech-legend will do his best to double that total Thursday night.

Messier in the House?

Mark Messier has been invited to Florida by the Panthers to be in attendance for the matchup between Boston and Florida. While Jagr certainly has a healthy respect for Messier, whom he played with in New York, he also understands that anything can happen Thursday.

“It’s Christmas, you know, so he should be with his family,” Jagr said jokingly, according to The Star. “I don’t want him to put any pressure on me. It sure would look stupid if he comes down here and, you know, it takes me five games to get it.” Next: Offensive Help on the Way in Boston The Bruins will have their hands full with a Panthers team that is full to the brim with talent. Despite their position in the standings this year, they’re still a dangerous team with both young, and veteran talents pulling their weight. Only time will tell if Jagr will pass Messier on Thursday, but it will certainly be a must-watch either way.

This article originally appeared on