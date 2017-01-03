Boston Bruins Have An Unholy Collapse Against Devils

The Boston Bruins should have had an easy time of it. They were coming off a two game win streak. They were playing well. On the other side of the coin, the New Jersey Devils and their goalie Corey Schneider were struggling.

The Bruins should have been able to have put up and easy two points and moved into second place in the Atlantic Division. Instead, one of the ugliest teams in the league took the Black and Gold to school, serving up a humbling 3-0 loss to the B’s.

It was one of the worst games played by the Bruins in the 2016-17 season. With points at a premium, the B’s gave up a game that could easily come back to haunt the team at the end of the season.

"You can't expect to come back every time." Torey Krug on the Bruins falling behind: pic.twitter.com/NzET8S7YrA — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 3, 2017

“We did a poor job,” said Bruins defenseman Torey Krug of the team’s play post game. “We just can’t continue to put ourselves in those positions.”

The Bruins just couldn’t find a way to score. It certainly didn’t help that Bruins leading scorer just wasn’t there. David Pastrnak looked sluggish against the Devils. He’s now riding a seven point empty streak. Brad Marchand looked lackluster as well. His double minor penalty came when the Bruins desperately needed some production. Marchand put up only a single shot on goal that night.

"We built something good against Buffalo. But we can't just expect things to fall into place." Bergeron postgame: pic.twitter.com/gw5m9ZThd4 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 3, 2017

“When you don’t show up, I think everyone has to look at themselves in the mirror and realize that we’re professionals and we’re here to work hard every single game and night,” said Bruins forward and alternate captain Patrice Bergeron of the Bruins sloppy play.

“I think we played right into their hands,” remarked Bergeron. “They seemed to want to sit back and wait for us. Instead of putting the puck in deep and using our speed we played right into that.”

“Obviously you lose games. And sometimes you can take a lot of positives out of it, despite the losses, but today I don’t think there was too much.” Tuukka Rask on the Bruins ugly 3-0 loss to the Devils.

The only bright side of the night was the Bruins perfection on the penalty kill. The Bruins went 6-for-6 while down a player. They even held out against an extended 5-on-3. The B’s performance on the kill now moves them into second place in the league. To date, the Bruins have been able to stop a power play goal 87.6% of the time.

The Bruins will now have to regroup and remember how to play their game. They take on Milan Lucic and the Edmonton Oilers and they’ll need to get themselves back up to playoff caliber hockey by then.