Boston Bruins Forward David Krejci Records 500th Point in Matinee Against Philadelphia Flyers

It isn’t every day that a player records a major milestone. For Boston Bruins forward David Krejci, such a day occurred Saturday when the Flyers came to town. Krejci scored his 10th goal of the season just two minutes into the second period, giving his team the 2-1 lead. The goal came with the man-advantage, which was a boost to the Bruins morale as the team has started to heat up with the power play as of late. More importantly, however, Krejci’s goal marked his 500th career NHL point.

Krejci has played in 669 games in the NHL and has scored 144 goals and 500 points. He’s been a mainstay in the Bruins top-six since the 2008-09 season and has been one of the team’s best players over that period of time. Krejci is now 14th all-time in Bruins’ franchise history, breaking a tie with Adam Oates who finished his career in Boston with 499 points. Oates, of course, did so in 368 games and went on to record 1,420 points in 1,337 games throughout his career.

For Krejci, the personal accolade is nice. When healthy, he’s shown that he can take a game over. Though he has dealt with various injuries over the course of his career, he’s always managed to bounce back. In his career, Krejci has recorded at least 60 points in five seasons – including a 73 point season in 2008-09. While he’s only cracked the 20-goal mark twice, it’s his playmaking and creativity that make him a stand-out star. A two-way player, Krejci is able to play well in all three zones. He’s shown a tendency to bring the pace of the game to one that he likes. As a result, he and his linemates often strive in the offensive zone.

Krejci is still only 30-years-old and has a lot of hockey left ahead of him. The former second-round pick from 2004 is under contract with Boston for another four seasons following this one. With that said, he will likely move even higher on the all-time Bruins scoring list. The hope is that his contributions result in another Stanley Cup victory at some point. For now, though, Krejci should feel good about the milestone he reached.

