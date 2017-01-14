Boston Bruins Defenseman Torey Krug Heating Up With Three Goals in Three Games

Boston Bruins defenseman Torey Krug has been hot as of late. Over the Bruins last three games, Krug has scored three goals – one in each. For the 25-year-old, scoring is nothing new. Throughout his career, he’s shown that he can find the back of the net – though it hasn’t been so simple as of late.

When Krug debuted for the Bruins in 2013 during the playoffs, he recorded four goals in his first five games. From there, Krug scored 14 goals in 79 games in his rookie season and 12 goals in his sophomore season in 78 games. His ability to blast a shot past opposing netminders was apparent. It was even more glaring because Krug is only 5-foot-9. Unfortunately, he did hit a wall in his third professional season.

After scoring 26 goals in his first two years, Krug scored only four goals in his third season. Krug was still shooting the puck, and he was still moving the puck well. He recorded his highest career total in points with 44, but still – something was missing. Everybody, including Krug, wanted the Michigan-native to become a more well-rounded defenseman with a bigger influence defensively. With that, the scoring wasn’t expected to take as big a hit as it did – but still, that was the reality of the situation.

Krug fired 183 shots on net in his first season, giving him a shooting percentage of 7.7 percent. His shot total jumped to 205 in his second season, but his scoring went down, and with it, his shooting percentage also dropped to 5.9 percent. The weirdest statistics come from that aforementioned third season, however.

In his third year, Krug fired an unreal 244 shots on net. Despite firing more shots than ever and recorded more ice-time than ever, goals became seemingly impossible for Krug to score. The important thing to note here is that Krug has never changed his game. While he’s become better defensively, he’s never stopped shooting. It’s not uncommon to see Krug join a rush or blast multiple shots from the point each game. While most of the shots haven’t gone in over the last two seasons, he’s still managed to help his teammates find the back of the net – which is all that truly counts. Still, it can be discouraging to take that many shots and fail to record a goal – but things might be starting to look up for Krug.

Torey Krug has three goals on last four shots (75 SH%). Five on 365 shots that came before that (1.4 SH%). — Ty Anderson (@_TyAnderson) January 14, 2017

This season, Krug’s shooting percentage hasn’t been much better. As of late, however, he’s really found his stride. Impressively, Krug has never actually scored goals in three consecutive games before this current streak, With the goals finally starting to pour in, and Krug playing solid defense for the most part. In a day-and-age where mobility is more important than playing a shutdown role, Krug fits perfectly. It’s nice to see him getting rewarded for his efforts, and both he and his teammates will certainly hope that the goals keep coming.

