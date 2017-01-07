Boston Bruins: David Backes Ready To Return

Boston Bruins forward and alternate captain David Backes could be ready to return to the lineup this weekend. He’s been out with a concussion since playing the Buffalo Sabres at the end of last month.

Boston Bruins forward David Backes has missed the last three games due to a concussion. The B’s alternate captain sustained that injury while competing against the Buffalo Sabres on December 29. He was hit in the head by Sabres forward William Carrier during the first period of their game.

The Bruins were on the fence about Backes returning to the lineup for last Thursday’s game against the Edmonton Oilers. In the end, Bruins Head Coach Claude Julien believed that the 32-year old forward wasn’t quite ready to get back in the saddle. The B’s ended up dropping that game to Edmonton, 4-3.

The Bruins certainly could have used his veteran presence against Milan Lucic and the Oilers. The Bruins are barely hanging on to their playoff spot, and they know every point is crucial. With so many teams in the Metropolitan Division playing so well, the Bruins will have to stay in the top three in the Atlantic if they wish to stay in the playoff race.

Backes was aloof when asked by the media about his return. After Friday’s practice, the B’s fifth-ranking scorer didn’t want to confirm that he would be back on the second line with David Krejci and Ryan Spooner.

“I’m not going to make any declaration,” said Backes to the media. “But, I’m better than I was yesterday and I was pretty good yesterday. So, I’m very hopeful that I’ll be back in the lineup.”

The Bruins could certainly use his veteran touch as he takes on the Florida Panthers.

