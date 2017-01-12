Boston Bruins: David Backes Proves He’s A Bruin

The Boston Bruins wagered heavily on bringing David Backes over from the Blues. Backes’ emotional return to St. Louis showed the fans how committed the Bruins alternate captain has become to Boston.

When the Boston Bruins acquired forward David Backes in the offseason, some of the fans were skeptical. They weren’t sure the 32-year old Backes would be able to perform well in Boston. So far, Backes has exceeded the fans expectations. Backes has put up 21 points(11 goals) in 36 games for Boston.

Backes helped lead the Bruins to a win over the St. Louis Blues. David Backes spent over a decade with the Blues, and the Blues organization celebrated his time in St. Louis with a special tribute video. The B’s beat St. Louis 5-3. Backes ended up with 17 minutes in penalties for sticking up for David Krejci during that game.

Backes stood up for his new team, and they stood up for him before and after the game.

“You always want to step up for your teammate,” said Bruins forward Brad Marchand about Backes. “With the way he plays for our team, the things he does and the way he steps it up every night, it’s great to be able to go to battle for him and come up with this win. I know it can be tough coming back playing against your old friends and teammates, and he’d been here for a long time. It had to be an emotional night for him, so it’s great to be able to come out with a win. I’m sure he feels pretty good about it.”

Backes was thankful to his brother Bruins after the game. While Backes only played 10:41 against his old team, his character and grit proved he was fully a member of the Black and Gold.

“They were phenomenal,” said Backes to the media after the game (according to CSNNE.com). “Bergy did a great job before the game of saying to everybody that ‘This game means a lot to one of our teammates’ and getting guys focused and [ready] to turn it up a notch. I think the guys responded in one heck of a way.”

