Boston Bruins: Colin Miller Willing To Fight For Team

Boston Bruins defenceman Colin Miller is shaping up to be one of the most underrated fighters in the NHL. He’s been in two fights in the months of January.

Boston Bruins defenceman Colin Miller isn’t really known for fighting. Going into the month of January, the 24-year old Miller had only a single NHL fight in his career.

The Bruins have asked a lot of Colin Miller this season. They’ve asked him to be a consistent blueliner night after night. He’s done alright in that position. He’s proven that he is a young talent that is willing to improve his game.

The month of January showed a new side to the Bruins defenceman. Colin Miller has been in two fights this month. In both cases, the young blueliner has shown that he’s willing to channel his inner Andrew Ference to help get the job done for the Black and Gold.

At the start of the month, Miller got in a fight with New Jersey Devils forward Miles Wood.

Colin Miller gave a good accounting of himself in that fight. Just three weeks later, Miller found himself in another scrap, this time against Pittsburgh Penguins forward Scott Wilson.

Colin Miller chuckin' knucks pic.twitter.com/TFemxioR9t — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) January 27, 2017

In the month of January, Miller has been in two fights. In both cases he fought red-headed players. (Insert gratuitous ‘beaten like a red-headed stepchild’ remark here.)

Miller has been one of the positive signs among the Bruins youth brigade. He’s consistently getting better at his job. He keeps moving forward, and is willing to add different aspects to his game.

Like Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron before him, Colin Miller is a young Bruins player that could find himself playing his entire career in the spoked ‘B’.

“We’ve seen some good signs in his development,” said Bruins head coach Claude Julien of Miller’s game this season. “We like Colin Miller. The way he can skate, the way he can carry the puck out of your own end, the way he moves it – he’s got a lot of great attributes.

“As I’ve said before, there’s other parts of his game that we’ve got to continue to work with. Every once in a while, he gets real busy, and stuff like that. We’re trying to get him to calm down in certain areas, and just do the right thing. He’s been good for us. That’s why he’s back in the lineupâ€¦I talked about it last week, a few days ago – there are some young players that we have to patient with, and help them grow. He’s one of those young players.”

Colin Miller is turning into a multi-faceted player for the Boston Bruins. That he’s more than willing to throw down against veteran players makes him all the more fun to watch.

